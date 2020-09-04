Little, Jones bill signed into law
ALBANY – State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) recently announced that their bill designating the St. Regis River as an inland waterway has been signed into law.
The designation makes communities along the river eligible for waterfront revitalization funding.
“This will be a significant benefit to our communities applying for grants that help them turn vision into reality, benefiting local residents and creating a draw for tourists,” Little said in a statement.
“Designating the St. Regis River as an inland waterway will allow our region to show off its natural beauty while also improving tourism attractions and recreational opportunities,” Jones added.
“This law is a huge victory for the North Country, and I want to thank Sen. Little and the governor for lending their support on this important legislation.”
Stefanik announces USDA grants
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently announced that over $200,000 in U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Facilities Program grants will be awarded to the Village of Champlain and the Brushton Volunteer Fire Association.
Champlain will receive $71,000 to purchase a replacement plow truck and the Fire Association will receive $193,000 to purchase a fire engine.
“This crucial funding will support our municipalities and provide necessary resources to our first responders as they serve their rural areas," Stefanik said in a statement.
"I look forward to witnessing the positive impact that USDA funds continue to make in my district, and I will continue to advocate for these essential programs.”
Stefanik calls for funding for older Americans
WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and House colleagues recently sent a letter to House leadership calling for the next COVID-19 relief package to include $1.1 billion for programs to support older Americans.
That would include $750 million to support meal delivery, according to a press release.
“As the representative for one of the largest constituencies of seniors, I am increasingly concerned about keeping the programs they rely on fully funded,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“The demand for these programs, including Meals on Wheels and caregiver support programs, is increasingly high due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"These programs are absolutely critical, and I will continue to fiercely advocate for them at the federal level.”
Stefanik cosponsors Jobs and Childcare for Military Families Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently announced that she is cosponsoring the Jobs and Childcare for Military Families Act.
According to a press release, the legislation would amend the Internal Revenue Code to include military spouses into the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) to incentivize businesses.
It would also establish flexible spending accounts (FSAs) to pay for out-of-pocket childcare expenses.
“The Work Opportunity Tax Credit has been crucial in reducing veteran unemployment, and it has the potential to be instrumental for military spouses," Stefanik said in a statement.
"By reducing the financial burden on military families, this legislation will increase our military readiness at Fort Drum and across the country."
