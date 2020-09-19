Schumer announces plan to cancel student debt
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced a plan to cancel up to $50,000 in debt for federal student loan borrowers.
"The resolution outlines how the next president should use existing executive authority under the Higher Education Act to substantially cancel student loan debt for students in New York and across the country, and ensure there is no tax liability for federal student loan borrowers resulting from administrative debt collection," a press release said.
Schumer cited studies showing student loans hold people back from owning homes and starting small businesses.
"This holds our entire economy back, which we cannot afford after the financial devastation of COVID," he said in a statement.
"That is why I will prioritize student debt forgiveness in 2021, bringing immediate relief to millions of New Yorkers and boosting our economy.”
Stefanik sends letter to VA
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently co-signed a letter sent to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs relaying concerns over the cancellation of veterans' appointments caused by closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She and colleagues requested swift action to track and reschedule appointments, according to a press release.
“As the representative for the largest constituency of veterans in New York State, I am concerned with the impact that temporary VA closures have had on the health and well-being of our veterans,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“As VA facilities safely reopen, it is critical that missed appointments are rescheduled and the health care needs of our veterans are addressed."
Stefanik votes for Pregnant Workers Fairness Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) voted for the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which she had cosponsored.
According to a press release, the bill would require employers to make reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers and prohibit employers from denying employment opportunities to women based on their need for reasonable accommodations related to pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions.
The legislation passed the House.
“Women who are working to support themselves and their families throughout their pregnancy must be provided with the resources and accommodations they need to stay healthy and comfortable while at work,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I am proud to be a supporter of this legislation and to vote for its passage to ensure that pregnant workers have access to reasonable accommodations that they rightfully deserve."
Gillibrand introduces Postal Banking Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced the Postal Banking Act.
The legislation, of which Gillibrand is the sponsor, would establish a nonprofit bank offering low-cost accounts, banking and loans that, according to a report by the U.S. Postal Service Inspector General, could create $9 billion in revenue for USPS annually, a press release said.
“The USPS is the only institution that serves every community in the country, from inner cities to rural America," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"The Postal Banking Act would reinforce the Postal Service, provide critical revenue and establish postal banking for the nearly 10 million American households who lack access to basic financial services."
Stefanik cosponsors Emergency Rural Community Relief Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently cosponsored the Emergency Rural Community Relief Act.
According to a press release, the bill would expand the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Community Facilities Program to allow rural communities — which include towns with populations under 20,000 — to utilize the grants during an emergency situation.
“Many of our North Country communities utilize the USDA’s Community Facilities Program to support community-based initiatives each year," Stefanik said in a statement.
"I am proud to cosponsor this bill, which expands that program and allows rural communities the option to utilize these grants for emergencies such as natural disasters, or even for emergency COVID-19 testing sites."
Stefanik announces DOJ grant for Seven Dancers Women's Coalition
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that the Seven Dancers Women’s Coalition in Akwesasne was awarded a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Support Tribal Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalitions Program grant in the amount of $353,615.
According to a press release, the grant will provide education awareness and native-specific outreach training on domestic violence, sexual assault, teen dating violence, stalking and sex trafficking throughout New York State.
“Groups like the Seven Dancers Women’s Coalition conduct such important work in combatting domestic violence and sexual assault in the North Country, and I am proud to announce this critical funding to support them,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“This will be well-received within the community and allow them to collaborate with stakeholders and further their outreach efforts."
