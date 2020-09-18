Gillibrand introduces bill to help veterans
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and U.S. Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz (D-California) introduced the Presumptive Benefits for War Fighters Exposed to Burn Pits and Other Toxins Act of 2020.
According to a press release, the legislation would streamline the process for veterans to obtain VA benefits for illness due to exposure to burn pit and other toxic exposures.
“More than three million service members could have been exposed to toxic burn pits, yet the VA continues to deny them care by placing the burden of proof on veterans suffering from rare cancers, lung diseases and respiratory illnesses," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"Congress cannot sit by as the VA ignores its duty. The bottom line is that our veterans served our country, they are sick and they need health care — period."
Stefanik votes for child care legislation
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) voted for the Ensuring Children and Child Care Workers Are Safe Act, a bill she had cosponsored.
The legislation, which passed the House, would direct the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide states with educational material and technical assistance related to COVID-19 prevention in child care facilities, professional development for providers, how to acquire and use personal protective equipment, and modifying operations to prevent COVID-19 transmission.
“Many North Country families who also perform essential work have relied on their child care providers throughout the pandemic, and those who are returning safely to work need to ensure that their children are safe and cared for as well," Stefanik said in a statement.
"I am proud to vote in favor of this important legislation to provide crucial resources and guidance to our child care facilities in order to help them operate safely and efficiently."
Stefanik announces grant opportunities
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that the Lake Champlain Basin Program (LCBP) is seeking proposals for projects that aim to improve water quality and ecosystems along the Lake Champlain watershed.
According to a press release, the program will award more than $400,000 to qualified organizations, municipalities and educational institutions.
“Lake Champlain is an important environmental resource in the North Country, and the Lake Champlain Basin Program coordinates and funds important efforts to protect its water quality, wildlife and recreation, among other things,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“These important grants will provide many North Country communities along the Lake Champlain watershed with the necessary funding to complete essential water quality and conservation projects."
