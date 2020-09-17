Gillibrand supports expanded Pandemic EBT, SNAP benefits
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) has proposed the Ensuring Nutrition for America's Students Act, which would extend the Pandemic-EBT program through the current school year and expand program eligibility, according to a press release.
Gillibrand is additionally calling on Congress to include a 15 percent increase in SNAP benefits in the next COVID-19 relief package.
“As the number of families facing food insecurity continues to grow, extending these programs would provide a vital lifeline and prevent more hungry children from slipping through the cracks," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"Keeping Americans fed should not be a partisan issue and I will continue reaching across the aisle to include these critical proposals in the next relief package.”
Stefanik cosponsors Agricultural Fairs Rescue Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently cosponsored the Agricultural Fairs Rescue Act.
According to a press release, the legislation would provide $500 million in grants that would be directed to state departments of agriculture to be disbursed to local, county, and state fairs facing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The county fair offers our farmers, youth involved in agriculture and local organizations a chance to highlight the diverse and robust agriculture that the North Country has to offer and the importance of their industry," Stefanik said in a statement.
"I am proud to be a supporter of this legislation that will help our county fairs recover from the financial losses that they have suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and I look forward to catching up with our farmers and exhibitors at next year’s county fairs."
Stefanik announces funding for LC-LG board
LAKE GEORGE — On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board (RPB) will receive more than $3.2 million in U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant funding.
The funds, which will come from the Economic Development Administration's CARES Act Recovery Assistance program, will be used by the board to assist in economic development projects within the five-county area it serves, including Clinton and Essex counties.
"Our local businesses have gone above and beyond these past few months to meet the needs of their communities, and with this new federal funding, the Regional Planning Board will be able to reach more of them and provide financial assistance," Stefanik said in a statement.
“This grant will bolster our regions efforts to recover and to assist our businesses to regain their footing as we continue to work through the challenges presented by COVID-19," State Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) added.
Stefanik cospsonsors INTEL at Our Borders Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) is an original cosponsor of the Integrating New Technologies to Empower Law-Enforcement (INTEL) at Our Borders Act.
According to a press release, the legislation would direct the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to develop a comprehensive strategy for integrating emerging technologies into the country's border security strategy.
That would include requiring DHS to assess its current use of emerging technologies for border security and existing gaps in situational awareness along both borders, describe how it would evaluate the effectiveness of new technology programs and explain how it is working to research and develop new technologies to improve border security.
“I am proud to co-introduce this bipartisan legislation, which will shed light on the unique difficulties that our Customs and Border Protection personnel and other law enforcement experience, including a shortage of agents available, and provide DHS with a framework to make improvements," Stefanik said in a statement.
"Because of the unique geography of the northern border, the implementation of new emerging technologies is also an important component of this bill."
Stefanik co-chairs the House's Northern Border Caucus.
