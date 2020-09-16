Gillibrand advocates for public service loan forgiveness
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently called on Senate leadership to include provisions of her What You Can Do For Your Country Act in COVID-19 relief legislation.
According to a press release, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program was established in 2007 and allows eligible Direct Loan borrowers to have their loans forgiven after 10 years of working full-time for federal, state, local or tribal governments, or for certain nonprofit organizations.
However, less than one percent of eligible public servants who have applied have received loan forgiveness.
The legislation's three key provisions would ensure all types of federal loans and repayment plans qualify, require clearer information and better guidance to borrowers and simplify the application process.
"We must make good on the promise of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program for current and future public servants, especially as they work to keep our communities safe from COVID-19,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“I will keep fighting to make sure they get the relief and support they need."
Stefanik cosponsors legislation to help families
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently cosponsored the COVID-19 Dependent Care Flexible Spending Arrangement Rollover Act.
The legislation would allow working families to roll over unspent dependent care assistance plan (DCAP) funds from 2020 to 2021, since the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted access to child care facilities and resulted in more people working remotely.
“I have heard firsthand from many working parents in my district who are concerned about the costs of childcare, particularly as the pandemic has disrupted access to many care options," Stefanik said in a statement.
"This bipartisan legislation allows families the important ability to rollover the dependent care funds they rely on, ensuring their hard-earned dollars are available when they need them most."
Gillibrand, James urges New Yorkers to complete census
NEW YORK — Joined by other leaders, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and state Attorney General Letitia James recently called on all New Yorkers to fill out the U.S. Census ahead of the upcoming Sept. 30 deadline.
A complete and accurate census is critical for education, hospital, and transportation funding across New York State, a press release said.
“As New Yorkers work to revive our economy and our neighborhoods from this crisis, it’s critical that every person is counted to ensure our communities — especially the hardest-to-reach households and undercounted populations including minorities, undocumented immigrants, rural residents and low-income households — receive the services and federal funding they need," Gillibrand said in a statement.
“Our democracy depends on the census — from allocating federal resources to determining Congressional lines — which is why it is so critically important to ensure the most accurate count of the population,” James added.
“We are falling behind in responding to the census as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors. Everyone counts, therefore everyone must be counted, which is why we must do everything we can to ensure high levels of participation.”
