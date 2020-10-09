Stefanik votes for funding bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently voted for a short-term continuing resolution to fully fund the government through Dec. 11.
The measure passed the House of Representatives.
“It is of particular importance that this bill replenishes funding for the Commodity Credit Corporation, which provides the funds for a number of essential USDA safety net programs that North Country farmers rely on, especially in the wake of the financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic," Stefanik said in a statement.
"In addition, this bill includes provisions to allow low-income children and families to purchase nutritious meals and supports programs for veterans to receive the most expedited care through the VA’s electronic health record system.
"It is crucial that Congress continues to work together in a bipartisan fashion to enact further appropriations bills for FY21, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the coming months to do so.”
Senators support internet funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) recently co-signed a letter to Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai calling on him to fund the E-Rate Program in order to help improve internet connectivity for students learning from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The bottom line is that too many of our students and families are suffering from poor internet connectivity at just the time when they need it to be fast and reliable," Schumer said in a statement.
"The FCC has the funding available, via the E-Rate Program, to attack this problem and improve connectivity for students and parents and they must do so ASAP."
“We must fight to close the pervasive digital gap in our country so that every student — no matter their socioeconomic status or zip code — can receive a quality education," Gillibrand added.
Stefanik votes for school health centers bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) voted for the School-Based Health Centers Reauthorization Act, of which she was an original cosponsor.
The legislation, which passed the House, would reauthorize the School-Based Health Centers program through 2024 and provide them with federal funding to continue providing students with affordable health care, according to a press release.
In a statement, Stefanik said the health centers were critical to providing North Country children with care.
"These centers address the health care needs of not only the students, but also their families. I am proud to have co-led this effort in the House to reauthorize this essential program and provide quality, affordable health care services to children and families."
Jones applauds comptroller's plan to audit broadband program
CHATEAUGAY LAKE — On Wednesday, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) applauded state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's decision to audit the state's broadband program following resident complaints over lack of access and lawmakers' demands to know what was achieved and what wasn't initiated.
In a statement, he referenced how, for several years, residents have been promised access to high-quality broadband access, which has yet to occur.
"I have written many letters to the governor’s office on this issue and my office continues to receive calls from constituents on a daily basis, expressing concerns about access to internet services, and the pandemic has only exacerbated this need," Jones continued.
"For too long, North Country residents have been left without this vital service and I thank and applaud Comptroller DiNapoli for investigating this issue.”
Stefanik announces USDA funding
WATERTOWN — On Wednesday, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that the Community Health Centers of the North Country was awarded a $223,144 U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development loan for rural clinics located in St. Lawrence and Franklin Counties.
According to a press release, the funding will provide telemedicine services for substance use disorder treatments and counseling services as well as training to people with developmental disabilities.
“Community health centers and clinics are essential components of our North Country health care framework,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I am proud to announce this important USDA funding will assist four rural health centers in meeting the health care needs of their communities, especially during this public health crisis."
