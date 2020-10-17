Cuomo urges organ donor registration
ALBANY — Earlier this month on New York State Organ Donor Enrollment Day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged state residents to register as organ donors through the state's Donate Life Registry.
"As we continue to fight against COVID-19, we once again have an opportunity to demonstrate New York's tremendous love and generosity by encouraging New Yorkers to become organ donors, saving more lives in the process," Cuomo said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, the pandemic has caused declines in organ donations, and with so many awaiting lifesaving organ transplants, I encourage New Yorkers to become organ donors and join the New York State Donate Life Registry."
Stefanik announces DOJ grant
Washington, D.C. — On Friday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe will receive a $420,036 U.S. Department of Justice Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program (COSSAP) grant.
According to a press release, the program will expand harm-reduction services and recovery support opportunities, as well as increase access to communicable disease testing and preventive care to individuals in high-risk populations.
“These grants will provide essential patient-centered addiction services for people at greatest risk for overdoses," Stefanik said in a statement.
"We must continue to increase access to resources for those with opioid disorders in order to get them the critical help that they need in overcoming addiction."
