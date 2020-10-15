Stefanik announces EPA grant
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently announced that an Environmental Protection Agency grant in the amount of $541,755 would be awarded to the state Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) for the Lake Champlain Management Program.
According to a press release, the funding will continue an ongoing long-term water quality and biological monitoring program, which detects environmental changes in the lake.
“Lake Champlain is a vast and diverse ecological resource for the North Country, and I am proud that this funding will be utilized to make management decisions and conserve the water quality of the lake,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I advocate for funding for Lake Champlain each year in the appropriations process, and I am proud to continue to support programs like these that conduct important work in conserving the lake and its surrounding area for generations to come.”
