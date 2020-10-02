Stefanik announces Airport Improvement funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently announced that Plattsburgh International Airport will receive $13,583,273 to reconstruct and rehabilitate a runway.
“Our North Country airports are a major source of revenue and boost tourism within the district,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I am proud to announce that significant tax dollars will be returned back into the area to help our local airports complete essential projects.
"I look forward to witnessing the positive impact of this funding, and I will continue to advocate for programs to support our local and regional airports.”
Stefanik votes for Helping Emergency Responders Overcome Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently voted for the Helping Emergency Responders Overcome Act, which she had cosponsored.
The bill, which passed the House, would establish a series of programs related to the behavioral health of public safety officers as well as a national database at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on suicide incidences, a press release said.
The legislation would additionally provide grants "for wellness programs within fire departments, emergency medical services agencies and health care providers."
“Our public safety officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel often witness traumatic events while they are on the frontlines protecting and serving our communities,” Stefanik said in a statement.
"I will continue to advocate for those who give selflessly to their communities in service, and I applaud the House for coming together to pass this important legislation.”
Gillibrand presses for renter assistance
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently cosigned a letter sent to President Donald Trump in which she and fellow Senators urged his administration and Senate Republicans to include at least $100 billion in emergency rental assistance in the next COVID-19 relief package.
“This pandemic has disproportionately impacted the most underserved communities and those facing housing security are in need of immediate relief,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“Every New Yorker needs a safe home, especially at this time when we’re spending more time at home than ever.
"Congress must ensure that all renters, no matter their zip code or socioeconomic status, are protected from evictions and have access to financial assistance to keep them in their homes."
