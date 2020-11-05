Schumer, Gillibrand announce funding for NYSDEC
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently announced $180,366 in federal funding for the state Department of Environmental Conservation to protect New York’s wildlife and deer population from the threat of chronic wasting disease.
The disease is an infectious, degenerative disease that causes brain cells to die, ultimately leading to the death of the affected animal.
This funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and will be used to create a research-based digital media campaign to control and reduce the risks of this disease, a press release said.
Stefanik cosponsors 'China Task Force Act'
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) has signed on as an original cosponsor of the China Task Force Act, a bill that includes 137 separate legislative provisions to "combat the threats" posed by the Chinese Communist Party, a press release said.
This legislative package includes two bills introduced by Stefanik: the Chinese Research Funds Accounting Act and the Elevating America’s Workforce Act.
Gillibrand supports release of LIHEAP
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently urged the Trump administration to release the highest possible amount of Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program funds in order to provide critical financial assistance for low-income households and seniors.
With the added financial hardship caused by the ongoing pandemic, those funds are needed now more than ever, she said in a press release.
“The financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic has crippled New York households statewide,” Gillibrand continued.
“With winter fast approaching, cash-strapped New Yorker’s are facing another crisis: keeping their homes safe and warm. No one should have to make the impossible choice between heating their home or paying for necessities like food and medicine."
Stefanik announces USDA Rural Development funding
SARATOGA — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently announced more than $8.5 million in USDA Rural Development Funding that had been awarded to North Country towns.
That included $857,000 to the Town of Dannemora for a new building; $223,900 to the Town of Moira for a new plow truck; and $4,296,000 to the Village of Malone for a new Department of Public Works facility.
The USDA Community Facilities grant program provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas.
“I am excited to announce this significant funding that will return valuable tax dollars back to the North Country in order to assist with the completion of these important projects,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“Rural development funding through USDA has allowed several North Country communities to upgrade infrastructure, improve facilities, and complete a variety of other projects."
Department of Interior waives entrance fee to National Parks for fifth-graders
SARATOGA — North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently announced that, following her advocacy, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt signed a secretary’s order that waives entrance fees to national parks, wildlife refuges and other public lands and waters for fifth-grade students and their families from now until Aug. 31, 2021.
Since 2015, the Department of the Interior has offered fourth-graders and their families free entrance to all federally managed public land through the Every Kid Outdoors Program.
Stefanik recently led a bipartisan letter to the National Park Service requesting that they extend the 2019-2020 Every Kid Outdoors pass into the 2020-2021 school year so that students and their families might take advantage of the services that the pass offers, many of which were temporarily not available due to COVID-19 closures.
Gillibrand advocates for student loan relief
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Alongside Senate Democrats, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently called on U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to take steps to ensure federal student loan borrowers who have been left out of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act receive federal student loan relief, including a freeze on all payments, interest and collections.
Since March, the CARES Act has provided forbearance, waived interest and halted collections for borrowers whose student loans were directly held by the U.S. Department of Education, a press release said.
However, more than 8 million borrowers have been unable to access relief because some or all of their loans are held by commercial or school-based lenders, according to the release, which added that more than half of those borrowers have not received any relief.
“Secretary DeVos must take immediate action to implement relief for millions of federal student loan borrowers that have struggled to access guaranteed relief under the CARES Act,” Gillibrand said.
“Without this relief, students and graduates across the country will continue facing additional and unnecessary financial strain during the economic crisis."
Senators announce energy funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced more than $300,000 in U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) funding for rural small businesses and agricultural producers to invest in energy-efficient and renewable energy systems.
According to a press release, that included $9,323 for Dillon Klepetar, the owner of and farm at Farmstead Catering and Echo Farm in Essex, for the purchase and installation of a 13-kW solar system.
"Funding like this will help New York meet the climate challenge head on even as it benefits rural small businesses’ and agricultural producers’ bottom lines," Schumer said in a statement.
“This federal funding will lower the otherwise prohibitive cost of transitioning to green energy, allowing farmers, ranchers and small businesses to benefit from long-term cost savings for years to come," Gillibrand added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.