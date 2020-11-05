Gillibrand announces Health Equity and Accountability Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and fellow senators recently announced comprehensive legislation to create a more equitable health care system and address health disparities for underserved communities.
The Health Equity and Accountability Act would address health inequities among racial and ethnic minorities, women, the LGBTQ+ community, rural populations and socioeconomically disadvantaged communities throughout New York, according to a press release.
“The coronavirus pandemic has devastated historically underserved communities and underscored the importance of equal access to health care for all,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“Yet, for far too many Americans' health care remains an unaffordable, inaccessible privilege."
The release said the legislation would, among other things, expand access to health care including for immigrant and rural communities; improve care for underserved communities through enhanced language access services, provider training on cultural competency and investments in diversifying the health workforce; and dismantle barriers and fund programs to support mental, infant, maternal, sexual and reproductive health for marginalized and underserved individuals and communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.