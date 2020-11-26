Gillibrand calls for vaccine storage infrastructure
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and fellow Senate Democrats recently sent a letter to the heads of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calling on them to strengthen ultra-cold storage infrastructure needed to ship, handle and distribute forthcoming COVID-19 vaccines.
Pfizer and BioNTech applied for emergency use authorization of their vaccine Friday and Moderna is expected to do so in the coming weeks.
The senators urged the agencies to coordinate with state and local stakeholders to identify gaps in ultra-cold storage capability and prevent supply shortages.
“As we receive encouraging news about a forthcoming COVID-19 vaccine, we must strengthen the infrastructure needed for its storage and distribution,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“This administration has dragged its feet from the beginning of the pandemic and a delayed approach to vaccine preparedness will cost the American people. The federal government has a duty to proactively work with state and local governments, particularly in underserved communities, to guarantee the vaccine will reach those who need it the most."
Stefanik supports ALS research, treatment bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) cosponsored the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act.
The bill would support funding for research and treatments for ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease; retain a grant program that fund access to investigational treatments; and create the Rare Neurodegenerative Disease Grants Program, a press release said.
Stefanik previously sent a letter during this year's appropriations process requesting support for the ALS Research Program and ALS Registry within the Department of Defense.
“ALS is a disease that unfortunately effects many families in the North Country and throughout the United States,” Stefanik said in a statement.
"It is crucial that we continue to fund research to find treatments and a cure for this devastating disease, and I look forward to furthering this effort along with my House colleagues.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.