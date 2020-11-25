Gillibrand announces Justice for Black Farmers Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) along with Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) introduced the Justice for Black Farmers Act, legislation aimed at addressing systemic discrimination within U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) federal agriculture policy.
The bill would, in part, create an independent civil rights oversight board and Equity Commission, protect black farmers from land loss, restore the land base lost by black farmers and create a farm conservation corps, a press release said.
“Black farmers and ranchers have been historically excluded in agricultural industries and inequities in federal aid have stripped them from their land," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"It is not only our responsibility to investigate this systemic discrimination, we must end and correct it so that the next generation of Black farmers can bloom."
Stefanik cosponsors Holding Providers Harmless from Medicare Cuts Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) cosponsored the Holding Providers Harmless from Medicare Cuts Act.
According to a press release, pending changes in the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule include improvements for maternity care and much-needed payment increases for physicians delivering primary and complex office-based care.
"In order to comply with the budget neutrality statute however, Medicare offsets these increases by cutting reimbursements for other providers," the release continued.
The bill would maintain the scheduled Medicare payment increases while holding providers harmless from Medicare payment cuts over the next two years.
“Our North Country provider practices provide essential, localized care to our communities and are facing an increase in their costs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“This bipartisan legislation delays the Medicare offsets in order to ensure that provider practices do not face cuts to their Medicare reimbursements amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This, in turn, will ensure that patients are not facing increased costs for the essential services that they require from their medical providers."
