Stefanik speaks on border restrictions
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following the announcement that non-essential travel restrictions along the U.S.-Canada border were extended through Dec. 21, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) said she remained committed to working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Canadian government to create a comprehensive plan for the safe reopening of the border.
“DHS is working closely with both the Canadian and Mexican governments to ensure that, in the meantime, essential trade and travel still continues," she said in a statement Friday.
"I understand the importance of the U.S.-Canadian economic partnership and its role within our North Country communities. I will continue to communicate with our local stakeholders, elected officials and with my colleagues to restore cross-border travel.”
Stefanik supports NBRC funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and House colleagues representing northeastern states along the U.S.-Canada border sent a letter to House and Senate Appropriations Committee leadership requesting continued funding for the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC).
According to a press release, the Senate Appropriations Committee proposed legislation last week that would fund the NBRC at $30 million for Fiscal Year 2021. The House-passed spending legislation includes language that would temporarily remove the 20 percent matching funds requirement for NBRC grantees in light of the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This letter urges the Appropriations Committees to ensure an omnibus spending package to fund the government is consistent with these provisions.
“The Northern Border Regional Commission continues to promote economic development and job growth in our North Country communities, and it is crucial that the federal government continues to fully fund it,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“As co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus, I am committed to advocating for rigorous funding and temporary fiscal relief for NBRC grantees so the program remains accessible in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic."
