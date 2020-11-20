Gillibrand calls for MTA relief
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, in response to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's latest proposal for deep service cuts to subways and buses, including almost 9,000 layoffs, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) pushed for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) and President Donald Trump to work with Democrats to pass a COVID-19 relief package that includes funding for public transit.
"House Democrats passed a relief bill in May and since this summer, I have been pushing for robust funding to support the transit workers, essential workers and millions of New Yorkers who rely on public transit for a safe, reliable way to get where they need to go," she said in a statement.
"It’s time for Mitch McConnell to stop playing politics, and show up to the table ready to help rebuild our economy.”
Gillibrand previously sent a letter to McConnell requesting at least $3.9 billion more in federal funding for the MTA to address the budget deficit the agency is facing due to revenue losses and COVID-19-related expenses, a press release said.
Gillibrand pushes for SUD, mental health funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) urged Senate leadership to include robust emergency funding for mental health and addiction treatment services in the next coronavirus relief package in order to help them maintain operations and ensure stability throughout the crisis, a press release said.
In a statement, Gillibrand noted how the emotional strains and stress of the holidays are compounded when a loved one suffers from mental health and substance use disorders.
"And, as the pandemic has exacerbated our country’s addiction crisis, individuals and their families are in even greater need of resources to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” she continued.
“Many mental health care and substance use disorder support services are faced with the heavy burden of helping Americans in need with limited resources. Shoring up these programs with robust funding, and the passage of my bipartisan Family Support Services for Addiction Act, would ensure that nonprofits and organizations supporting those recovering from substance use and their families can keep their doors open.”
Purple Heart coin legislation passes Senate
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY-18) announced Wednesday that the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Commemorative Coin Act, which they each sponsored, passed the Senate.
The bill would require the U.S. Department of the Treasury to issue $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins and 50-cent clad coins in 2022 to commemorate Purple Heart recipients, a press release said. All proceeds from the sale of the coins will go toward the National Purple Heart Honor Mission.
The legislation now heads back to the House for final confirmation before going to the president's desk.
"This legislation will create a fitting tribute to the men and women of our armed forces that have received Purple Hearts — for it was their perseverance and unceasing commitment that has made the United States the greatest country on earth," Schumer said in a statement.
Stefanik named conferee for FY2021 NDAA
WASHINGTON, D.C. — For a sixth consecutive year, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) has been selected to serve on the bipartisan, bicameral House-Senate conference committee tasked with resolving the differences and ensuring successful passage of the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a press release said.
“I will continue to advocate for homeland missile defense and the future East Coast Missile Defense Site project to be completed in the North Country in order to protect the United States." Stefanik said in a statement.
"I will also continue to be the number one advocate for the Fort Drum Community to provide them with the necessary resources to successfully rapidly deploy. I am deeply grateful to our men and women in uniform, and their families, for the sacrifices they make in order to protect our freedoms.
"I look forward to serving as a conferee and working with my colleagues in both the House and the Senate to conference a strong, bipartisan bill and ensure its critical passage on behalf of the North Country and the United States.”
