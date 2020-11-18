Cuomo announces completion of roadway resurfacing
ALBANY — On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the completion of $32.5 million of roadway resurfacing projects throughout the North Country, including 172 lane miles on 20 state highways in St. Lawrence, Franklin and Clinton counties.
In Franklin County, this paving took place along six stretches, such as 16 miles of State Route 3 between the Essex County Line and Vermontville, six miles of U.S. Route 11 in Chateaugay and six miles of State Route 30 in Malone.
In Clinton County, five stretches were paved, including six miles of State Route 22B in Schuyler Falls, 11 miles of State Route 3 in Saranac and seven miles of State Route 9B in Champlain.
"Maintaining strong and safe infrastructure is key to driving economic growth, and that's why New York has worked so hard to invest in transportation systems across the state," Cuomo said in a statement.
"The North Country remains as one of New York's top tourism destinations and these improved roadways will make it easier for both residents and visitors to experience the region's natural beauty and exciting recreational opportunities."
Stefanik votes for Block, Report and Suspend Suspicious Shipments Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) voted in favor of the Block, Report, and Suspend Suspicious Shipments Act, which she cosponsored.
According to a press release, the Controlled Substances Act currently requires drug manufacturers and distributors to notify the Drug Enforcement Administration when they discover any suspicious orders.
This legislation would require them to also exercise due diligence and halt any suspicious orders of opioids, as well as keep records of their reports and include in their notices to the DEA the indicators that led to the suspicion.
“The opioid epidemic continues to wreak havoc on our North Country communities and communities across America,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“This bipartisan legislation helps pharmacists and others be active partners in identifying exactly how opioids are distributed in our communities and stopping suspicious prescriptions from making their way in through a thorough reporting process."
The House passed the bill.
Stefanik votes for FASTER Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) voted for the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research (FASTER) Act, which she cosponsored.
According to a press release, the FASTER Act would direct the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to expand data collection of information related to food allergies and specific allergens and allow the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to make additions to the list of major food allergens that must be clearly identified on any food label based on scientific criteria showing the food is a public health concern.
“Food allergies impact the lives of many North Country residents and Americans each day, and some can be very serious and potentially life-threatening,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I am proud to vote in favor of this important legislation to improve the health and safety of those living with food allergies."
The House passed the bill.
