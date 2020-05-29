Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.