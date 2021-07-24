Gillibrand announces bill to end forced arbitration
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and congressional colleagues announced the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act.
According to a press release, the bill would stop perpetrators from being able to push survivors of sexual harassment and assault into forced arbitration.
The legislation would invalidate forced arbitration clauses that prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment survivors from seeking justice and public accountability under the laws meant to protect them.
“Forced arbitration is a stain on our society," Gillibrand said in a statement. "Not only does forced arbitration allow corporations to hide sexual harassment and assault cases in a secretive and often biased process, but it shields those who have committed serious misconduct from the public eye, allowing repeat offenders to evade accountability.
“The Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act would void forced arbitration provisions for sexual assault and harassment, give survivors their day in court and end institutional protections for harassers."
Stefanik announces grant for Akwesasne coalition
SARATOGA — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that the Akwesasne Coalition for Community Empowerment was awarded $125,000 through the Drug-Free Communities Support Program.
According to a press release, the program is the country's leading effort to mobilize communities to prevent and reduce youth substance use.
“The North Country has seen an unfortunate spike in drug and substance abuse issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“This funding will provide important resources to our communities and help further the efforts of educating and preventing our youth from turning to substance abuse. I will always support initiatives to keep our kids safer and on the path toward better opportunities.”
Gillibrand calls for restaurant aid
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and restaurateur Tom Colicchio called for an additional $60 billion in relief to help independent restaurants struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, the bicameral Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act of 2021 would allow the Small Business Administration to continue awarding grants to applicants who were previously approved but have yet to receive funding.
“The $28.6 billion originally allocated in the Restaurant Revitalization Fund was a huge step in addressing the ongoing and unique economic crisis that our nation’s restaurants weathered this past year," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"The demand for the fund simply outpaced the supply, and we need to ensure these businesses get the resources they desperately need.
"Independent restaurants are critical to our economy and this additional $60 billion funding boost will provide direct aid to the restaurant owners Congress initially intended to assist and help these vital businesses keep their doors open.”
Gillibrand urges families to sign up for benefits
WESTCHESTER — Last week, U.S. Sen. Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) encouraged New York families to sign up for the expanded Child Tax Credits.
According to a press release, the Child Tax Credit expansion would aid most working families with children in New York State with monthly payments of up to $250 for each child aged 6 to 17 years old and $300 for children under the age 6. Individuals who filed their tax returns for 2019 or 2020, or signed up to receive COVID-19 stimulus checks, will automatically receive the tax benefit.
“We promised that help was on the way, and now it’s here. That’s why I’m asking every New Yorker to talk to your friends and neighbors and make sure they know about how to access the Child Tax Credit,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“I will keep pushing for these credits to be extended in our relief plans moving forward because this really is one of the greatest tools we have to help fight child poverty in this country and to help New York families thrive.”
Families that did not earn enough money to file income taxes in previous years, or that welcomed a new baby or child into their family in 2021, must visit childtaxcredit.gov to sign up.
Stefanik cosponsors bill aiming to protect qualified immunity for law enforcement
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that she cosponsored the Local Law Enforcement Protection Act.
According to a press release, the bill would prevent any state and local governments from removing qualified immunity protection from being eligible for certain federal agents.
“Our local law enforcement put their wellbeing on the line each day in order to protect and serve our communities, and we must support them by enacting policies that better equip them to do their job,” Stefanik said.
“I am proud to join Congresswoman [Claudia] Tenney in upholding our commitment to defend our police and qualified immunity. Recently, I have met with several North Country law enforcement groups who are increasingly concerned about this issue."
