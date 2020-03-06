Stefanik, Brindisi announce funding for Halloween storm repairs
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Feb. 27, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and Congressman Anthony Brindisi (D-Utica) announced that $9 million in Emergency Relief Program Repair Projects funding would be awarded to the New York State Department of Transportation to help rebuild roads and highways damaged in the Halloween storm.
"We are encouraged that this federal assistance will be provided for our communities as they rebuild following the devastating weather events this past fall," the two said in a joint statement.
"Much more work needs to be done in order to fully restore our communities and the individuals who were impacted by this disaster.
We will continue to work to secure federal and state resources for North Country and Upstate New York residents until we are able to fully rebuild."
Stefanik cosponsors Native Plant Species Pilot Program Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Feb. 28, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik became an original cosponsor of the Native Plant Species Pilot Program Act.
According to a press release, the legislation would establish a pilot program in National Park Service regions to promote use of native plant materials, encourage NPS to give preference to using locally-adaptive native plant materials and promote collaboration between government agencies.
"The North Country is home to a variety of native plant species that support biodiversity and support our ecosystems," Stefanik, co-chair of the House Invasive Species Caucus, said in a statement.
"Promoting the use of native species is beneficial for wildlife, humans and the environment, and our National Parks will greatly benefit from the introduction of this program."
The Garden Club of America, Friends of Arcadia and Scenic America have endorsed the bill.
Companion legislation has been introduced in the U.S. Senate.
