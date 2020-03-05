Jones introduces bill to help elderly New Yorkers
ALBANY — Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) has introduced a bill, passed by the Assembly Aging Committee Feb. 25, that would allow seniors to apply online for the Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage (EPIC) program.
In a statement, Jones said EPIC provides seniors with financial relief by offering copayment assistance and Medicare Part D-covered prescription drug costs.
However, the program currently only accepts applications by fax or mail.
"With more seniors embracing technology than ever before, it only makes sense that we offer them the option to complete an online application," Jones said.
"This will make it easier for even more of our elderly residents to take advantage of the EPIC program, while also giving them peace of mind that their application was delivered and will be processed in a timely manner."
The bill ensures individuals can still apply by mail if they desire.
It has been referred to the Assembly Ways and Means Committee.
Stefanik votes for bills to support veterans
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) joined the majority of fellow House members to pass five bills that would support North Country veterans and their families.
Those were the the Gold Star Spouses and Spouses of Injured Servicemembers Leasing Relief Expansion Act, the GIVE Act, the Legal Services for Homeless Veterans Act, the VA Reporting Transparency Act and the Protecting Business Opportunities for Veterans Act, according to a press release.
"The North Country is home to more veterans than any other district in New York, and I remain committed to passing legislation that supports those who have made significant sacrifices for our country," Stefanik said in a statement.
"These five bills will help increase transparency within the Department of Veterans Affairs, support military spouses and homeless veterans, and help veterans obtain skills so they can be competitive members of the workforce.
I will continue to be an outspoken supporter of legislation that supports our veterans and their families, and I applaud my House colleagues for coming together to pass these important bills."
Jones cosponsors bill to help small businesses, farms
ALBANY — On Feb. 26, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) announced that he is co-sponsoring a bill that would reduce the tax burden for small businesses and farms, making New York more affordable for local entrepreneurs.
He is also pushing for its inclusion in the upcoming budget, a press release said.
"Small businesses and family farms play an important role in North Country communities," Jones said in a statement.
"They provide jobs for our family, friends and neighbors, and are the cornerstone of our regional and state economy.
Delivering real tax relief to these hardworking business owners will help them thrive and enable them to continue strengthening communities across New York State."
According to the press release, half of the private-sector workforce is employed by small business, which donate significantly more than larger companies to local nonprofits and causes.
The proposed legislation would lower the tax rate from 6.5 percent to 4 percent and increase the corporate tax threshold by $100,000 to $390,000 for small businesses.
Schumer offers emergency coronavirus funding proposal
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Feb. 26, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) released a proposal for $8.5 billion in emergency funding to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, referred to as COVID-19, in the United States.
"Congress must act swiftly to confront the threat of this global health crisis," Schumer said in a statement.
“This proposal brings desperately-needed resources to the global fight against coronavirus.
Americans need to know that their government is prepared to handle the situation before coronavirus spreads to our communities."
According to a press release, Schumer's proposal includes $1.5 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, $3 billion for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, $2 billion for reimbursement of state and local health departments, $1 billion for the United States Agency for International Development's Emergency Reserve Fund, and $1 billion for the National Institutes of Health to develop and test vaccines and other medical countermeasures.
