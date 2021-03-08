Stec points to hunting opps in budget proposal
ALBANY — On Tuesday, State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Quensbury) said language in the Executive Budget proposal would expand youth hunting and allow crossbow hunting in all big game seasons.
According to a press release, one of the budget bills would lower the minimum hunting age from 14 to 12, like all other states, thus allowing 12- and 13-year-olds under adult supervision to pursue big game.
Additional language calls for the inclusion of crossbow use during all big game seasons, and would require license holders to purchase bowhunter privilege and take a bowhunting education course in order to use a crossbow.
The release said the crossbow proposal could add $1.5 million in revenue to the Conservation Fund.
“The sporting community saw a big boost this past year,” Stec said in a statement. “Many more hunting licenses were sold and there was a dramatic increase in hunter education courses.
"The governor’s budget proposal would build on this momentum at a pivotal time.”
Gillibrand wants safety-focused ATF leader
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently co-signed a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to nominate a permanent director for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) committed to increasing public safety and addressing gun violence across the country.
“Our nation’s gun violence epidemic has struck our schools, churches, families, and communities," the senators wrote.
"We need a strong leader at the ATF who understands the extent of our nation’s gun violence epidemic, is committed to ensuring that dangerous individuals don’t gain access to firearms and will take steps to combat the rise in gun violence in our country.
"Our nation cannot wait to take action, and we urge you to quickly nominate an ATF director who will attack this crisis head on."
The release noted an increase in gun violence in major cities across New York State.
Stec pushes for broadband language in budget
ALBANY — State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) has signed onto a letter requesting that the Comprehensive Broadband Connectivity Act, approved by both houses last year and pocket vetoed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in January, be adopted as part of the Fiscal Year 2022 state budget.
The bill would require the Public Service Commission to collect detailed data on broadband access, speed, reliability and affordability statewide, according to a press release.
“The need to work and learn and sign up for vaccines from home during the pandemic has further highlighted just how severe a disadvantage not having high-speed broadband access is for New Yorkers throughout the state,” Stec said in a statement.
“Gov. Cuomo’s veto of the legislation that would help fix this problem was a major disappointment. Despite an assurance from the governor’s spokesperson that this would be addressed in the budget, there was nothing included in the executive’s recently announced 30-day budget amendments.”
Stefanik co-introduces Native Plant Species Pilot Program Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and Matt Cartwright (D-Pennsylvania) introduced the Native Plant Species Pilot Program Act.
According to a press release, the bill would establish a pilot program through the National Park Service (NPS) to promote the use of locally adaptive native plant materials and incorporate efforts to combat the spread of invasive plants. It would also create a study to determine the cost-effectiveness of using native plants.
A companion bill has been introduced in the Senate.
“As co-chair of the House Invasive Species Caucus, I am proud to help reintroduce this legislation to combat the spread of invasive species and protect native plants within our diverse North Country ecosystems," Stefanik said in a statement.
"Protecting native species is critical to maintaining natural landscapes, and this legislation will help preserve them for generations to come."
Gillibrand co-introduces Pandemic Heroes Compensation Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and fellow Senators recently introduced the Pandemic Heroes Compensation Act.
According to a press release, the bill would create a compensation fund for all essential workers and their families who were required to leave their homes to perform services and became ill or died as a result of COVID-19.
Compensation would include financial assistance to help with medical costs, loss of employment, loss of business, replacement services and burial costs.
“As we mark one year since the first confirmed COVID-19 case in New York, much work remains to take care of the essential workers who have helped our state, and our country, navigate this public health crisis,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“Congress must pass the Pandemic Heroes Compensation Act to provide critical funds to our nation’s heroes and their families. I am proud to cosponsor this important bill and will work with my colleagues to ensure it becomes law.”
