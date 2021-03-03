Stefanik supports 340B Program
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) co-signed a bipartisan letter to acting U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Norris Cochran requesting immediate restoration of hospital and community health centers' access to lawful drug discounts under the 340B Program which are presently being refused by drug manufacturing companies.
"I strongly urge the Biden Administration to take action against corporate drug manufacturers that are not complying with the obligations under the 340B Program statute, and therefore making it increasingly difficult for North Country hospitals to administer life-saving drugs at a discounted price to patients in need," Stefanik said in a statement.
"The 340B Program is essential to providing better health care at a lower cost for North Country families, and I will continue to strongly advocate for it."
