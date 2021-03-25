Gillibrand to chair subcommittee
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced her assignment as chair of the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, Poultry, Local Food Systems, and Food Safety and Security.
As a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, Gillibrand will also join the Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics and Research, as well as the Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management and Trade.
"I will be a tireless advocate for New York’s dairy and livestock farmers who have kept our nation fed throughout the pandemic,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“Dairy farmers in particular have historically been hurt by volatile and unfair pricing and I will use my position as chair to fight for further transparency in the industry so that farmers are able to make ends meet. In addition, I will continue working to fortify food and nutrition assistance to help those in need and ensure that our trade partners such as Canada comply with the agricultural provisions of our trade deals."
Stefanik commemorates Women's History Month
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) cosponsored a resolution to mark Women's History Month and announced plans to introduce a bill she authored to designate March 21 as Women's Military History Day.
"Every woman who straps up their boots to serve should be held in our nation’s highest regard for their courage and bravery," Stefanik wrote in an op-ed featured in Military Times.
"In their honor, I call upon President Biden to designate March 21 as Women’s Military History Day. It’s only fitting that we commemorate the women of the United States military for their selflessness, valor and patriotism on the same day that Chief Petty Officer Walsh made history more than 100 years ago."
Jones supports ag funding in Assembly budget proposal
ALBANY — Last week, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) highlighted funding for agricultural programs in the Assembly budget proposal.
That included $50 million for the Nourish NY program, which Jones hopes to make permanent; more than $35 million for agricultural aid to localities; and the $1 billion Small Business Reopening and Relief Grant Program, which farms are eligible for.
“As we continue fighting and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must work to protect and invest in our communities,” Jones said in a statement.
“The pandemic has put a tremendous strain on our food and agriculture systems, leaving our farms without revenue and families without food.
"As a former dairy farmer myself, I know firsthand the hard work and dedication that goes into the agricultural industry, and I’m committed to helping our farming communities navigate these challenging times and receive the critical aid they need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.