Stefanik votes for Stronger CAPTA
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) voted for the Stronger Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA), legislation she helped author and co-lead which passed the House.
“I am thrilled that my House colleagues on both sides of the aisle joined me in helping pass the Stronger Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act, and I urge our Senate colleagues to vote on this legislation as soon as possible," Stefanik said in a statement.
"As children across the country remain out of school and child abuse and neglect cases continue to rise, it’s more critical than ever that this bill is signed into law. Children, families, and community-based programs urgently need the support provided in this bill, including my provision to establish a National Child Abuse Hotline.”
Senators announce public housing funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced $7.2 million for the Capital Fund Program in the North Country, which provides annual grants to public housing authorities that are allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
That includes $1,360,203 for the Plattsburgh Housing Authority; $438,100 for the Malone Housing Authority; $274,898 for the Harrietstown Housing Authority; and $244,815 for the Tupper Lake Housing Authority, according to a press release.
“Every New Yorker deserves a safe and secure place to call home and this federal investment gets us one step closer to that goal,” Schumer said in a statement.
“This substantial federal investment will help provide funding to support public housing around NYS and is a lifeline for communities drained by the pandemic," Gillibrand added.
Stefanik votes for PPP Extension Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) voted for the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) Extension Act of 2021.
The legislation would extend the current application deadline by two months to May 31, 2021.
“More than $128 billion for small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program remains, but the deadline to apply is less than two weeks away," Stefanik said in a statement.
"North Country small businesses are still hurting, and it’s essential this bill is signed into law immediately to allow small businesses more time to apply for much-needed relief.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.