Senators cosponsor PRO Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) have cosponsored the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act.
According to a press release, the bill would establish solutions and implement safeguards against violation of workers' rights, reinforce workers' rights to join together and negotiate for better working conditions, and rehabilitate an unequal economy.
“The PRO Act helps workers to better organize and bargain for fair wages and benefits — and restores a measure of balance to our economy, which is now wildly tilted to favor big business and special interests’ profits," Schumer said in a statement.
“Unions are a critical tool for workers, particularly women and people of color, to achieve a fair and equitable workplace," Gillibrand added.
"The PRO Act is long overdue legislation that would strengthen federal labor laws and level the playing field for hard-working Americans."
Gillibrand calls for full CDBG funding
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and fellow Democrats recently called for full funding of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program in a letter to President Joe Biden.
According to a press release, the program funds local community development initiatives so municipalities can support affordable housing, economic development and other critical resources.
In a statement, Gillibrand said the funding must finally be prioritized.
“As municipalities and local organizations try to operate with drained resources due to the pandemic, they’re relying on CDBG funding to support some of our most vulnerable families," she continued.
"Providing communities with a robust stream of federal funding will help thousands of New Yorkers struggling to get by.”
Senators support DOT local hire program
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Senate Maj. Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) sent a letter to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in support of the implementation of a new program that would allow state and local governments to use targeted hiring to connect local workers — especially in disadvantaged and underrepresented communities — to construction jobs created by DOT-funded infrastructure projects.
“As the nation rebuilds from the COVID pandemic and reckons with our long history of institutional racism, we must prioritize policies that build back our economy with a focus on racial equity, inclusion, investment in struggling communities and good jobs," the senators said.
"A new local hire program advances these priorities, promoting robust economic opportunity in communities nationwide and helping to ensure these opportunities are made available to workers in the many lower-income areas and communities of color harmed by the often racist legacy of the federal highway system and other exclusionary policies.”
The senators additionally called for consideration of a permanent regulation to incentivize the use of such targeted hiring programs for federally-funded infrastructure projects.
Stefanik gets Lyme Champion Award
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) met with members of the Center for Lyme Action, an organization dedicated to increasing federal funding for Lyme Disease research, diagnostics and treatments.
The center awarded Stefanik with the 2021 Lyme Champion Award for her work on the issue, which has included cosponsorship of the Kay Hagan Ticks: Identify, Control and Knockout (TICKS) Act and requests for increased Lyme disease research funding.
“I am grateful to the Center for Lyme Action for their dedication to increasing resources for Lyme Disease research," Stefanik said in a statement.
"As co-chair of the Invasive Species Caucus, I will continue to passionately advocate on behalf of my constituents who suffer from Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses."
Stefanik announces grants for St. Regis Mohawk Tribe
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik announced that the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe is set to receive two federal grants: $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to improve low-income housing, and $13,750 from the National Endowment for the Arts to be put toward art and cultural projects, according to a press release.
“The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe is an important part of the North Country," Stefanik said in a statement, "and I am pleased to announce new federal funds that will improve their community and preserve their unique culture."
Gillibrand reintroduces Family Support Services for Addiction Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) reintroduced the Family Support Services for Addiction Act, which would provide $25 million in grant funding to help nonprofits and community organizations provide support services to families with loved ones seeking addiction treatment.
“The pandemic has exacerbated our country’s addiction crisis and we must bolster support services for those seeking treatment, and their families, to combat this troubling trend,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“Equipping families with the resources they need to support loved ones battling addiction and substance use disorder is essential for recovery, especially during a pandemic that has isolated many families.
"Passing the Family Support Services for Addiction Act would deliver vital funding for financially strained mental health care and substance use disorder support programs and ensure resources are available to families helping people recover from substance use.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.