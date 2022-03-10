Stefanik voices opposition to lowering OT threshold
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently cosigned a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul urging her to reject the state Farm Laborers Wage Board’s recent decision to lower the overtime threshold for farmworkers from 60 hours per week to 40.
In the letter, the lawmakers said the Wage Board ignored 70% of the testimony that was in favor of keeping a 60-hour per week threshold, and pointed to a recent report that showed two-thirds of dairy farms interviewed indicated they would be forced to move out of milk production in New York State if the 40-hour week for farmworkers is implemented.
“Additionally, fewer workers and rising labor costs will result in even less locally produced food, causing prices to increase for our local consumers," they continued.
"New York families are already facing significantly higher food costs due to record levels of inflation and cannot afford further increases to their grocery bills that would result from this misguided decision."
Stefanik previously sent a letter to the Wage Board urging the body to postpone consideration of reducing the threshold.
Gillibrand announces Made in America bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and U.S. Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.) announced the reintroduction of the Made in America Manufacturing Communities Act of 2022.
According to a press release, the resulting program would incentivize private-public partnerships by empowering the Secretary of Commerce to designate consortiums as “Manufacturing Communities,” which would be eligible for federal financial and technical assistance designed to expand and support domestic manufacturing.
The legislation would aim to help strengthen the U.S. manufacturing base, encourage domestic public-private partnerships and help local businesses cut through bureaucratic red tape to address ongoing pandemic-related supply chain disruptions that continue plaguing local economies.
“It’s going to take hard work and smart federal investments to get supply chains back on track after two years of pandemic-related disruptions,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
"By taking a community-based approach, we can invest in innovative groups, schools and businesses and recruit American workers to help rebuild our national supply chain. This long-term investment will empower businesses to create good-paying manufacturing jobs that fit the needs of individual communities right at home in America.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.