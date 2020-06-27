Senators announce funding for St. Regis Mohawk Tribe
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently announced $278,993 in federal funding to support New York’s tribal communities during the COVID-19 outbreak, including $25,000 for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe.
The funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Supporting Tribal Public Health Capacity in Coronavirus Preparedness and Response program.
It will be used to assist tribal health departments and the tribal public health system during the COVID-19 outbreak, a press release said.
“As New York reopens and looks to recover from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 crisis, we must ensure that tribal communities all across the state have the proper tools necessary,” Schumer said.
"The COVID-19 outbreak has highlighted institutional and ongoing health disparities in Native American communities, and has affected New York’s tribes at startling and disproportionate rates," Gillibrand said.
"This funding will help these communities receive the reliable and cutting-edge care needed during this unprecedented pandemic."
Stefanik announces CARES Act grants
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that the Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $400,000 to the Lake Champlain – Lake George Regional Planning Board and $150,000 to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Recovery Assistance funding "will be used to update economic development plans and fortify programs to assist communities in responding to the coronavirus pandemic," a press release said.
“This CARES Act funding will be very helpful in revitalizing our communities in Lake George and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe community,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I was proud to vote in favor of the CARES Act, which continues to bring much needed direct funding to our communities as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen their economies. I will continue to advocate in Congress for programs like these that provide direct assistance to our North Country communities."
