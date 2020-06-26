Stefanik supports increased fruit, vegetable purchases in SNAP
SARATOGA — Last week, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) co-signed a letter to House leadership requesting that Congress provide the U.S. Department of Agriculture with $51 million to expand USDA’s match capability for the Gus Schumaker Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP).
This program incentivizes fruit and vegetable purchases by providing SNAP recipients a match in benefits, according to a press release.
“SNAP and other USDA feeding programs have been stretched thin as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, during a time of exponential need for our communities,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I am requesting that House leadership provide USDA with supplemental funds in order to help feed families in our communities, and also allow greater capacity for local fruit and vegetable purchases to help our farmers who have been impacted by supply chain disruptions."
