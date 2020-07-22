Jones supports OASAS funding
CHATEAUGAY LAKE — Last week, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) came out against the state's proposed 31 percent cut to substance use prevention organizations.
In a statement, he emphasized the importance of the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports when it comes to prevention, reduction, treatment and recovery programs.
“Funding and support for OASAS is important now more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic as our region has experienced a significant increase in overdoses so far in 2020 compared to 2019 and therefore the proposed 31 percent cut to our substance use prevention organizations is quite simply unacceptable," Jones continued.
"We have many outstanding programs that provide treatment and recovery services to individuals and families in need, right here in the North Country.
"I am hopeful that the federal government will support these efforts with federal dollars and I remain committed to working with my colleagues in the legislature to protect their budgets.”
Jones calls for input from school communities
CHATEAUGAY LAKE — Following the release of state guidance for reopening schools last week, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) pushed for input from school administrators, teachers, faculty and families.
"While it is great to see guidance available for schools to create reopening plans, it is clear this will not be an easy decision and numerous factors will need to be weighed," he said in a statement.
"It is imperative that teachers and faculty have a seat at the table when these decisions are being made so that any decision is a collaborative effort between educators and health care officials. We need to listen to our superintendents, teachers and faculty because they understand what our students need to be successful."
Jones also noted that many North Country school districts are concerned about the affordability of personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer, which they are required to have under the guidance.
"Whether school districts can afford PPE and hand sanitizer should not have to be a factor in the decision to reopen because these items are a necessity for protecting students and educators," he continued.
"Nothing is more important than providing a safe environment for our children and their teachers and the least New York State can do is provide PPE and hand sanitizer for our public schools."
Gillibrand calls for vaccine funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) co-signed a letter to Senate leadership calling for federal funding in the next COVID-19 relief package that would boost the country's vaccine supply and distribution system.
She and other Senate colleagues are advocating for at least $5.6 billion in funding for vaccine distribution, public education, provider training and expanded vaccine access, according to a press release.
“In order to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, equitable distribution of a safe and effective vaccine will be vital,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“That’s why we must invest in reinforcing vaccine infrastructure across the country, so that our state and local governments can efficiently distribute a future vaccine, especially to high-risk populations."
Schumer calls for federal funding for schools
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Sen Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) called for $175 billion in federal funding to allow K-12 schools to safely reopen this fall.
“Everyone wants our schools to reopen, but the federal government must lead the way by funding the safety measures that would open the doors of schools throughout the North Country in a way that helps ensure the coronavirus does not needlessly spread or infect teachers, kids or staff,” Schumer said in a statement.
“Without federal dollars to cover the massive costs of PPE (personal protective equipment), barriers, cleaning supplies and more, local school budgets across Upstate New York would be crushed, local taxes could rise and some schools might simply stay closed — and we do not want that."
Schumer is an original cosponsor of the Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act (CCCERA), which along with the K-12 funding and other measures would include $50 billion for a Child Care Stabilization Fund and $1.5 billion to address and prevent child abuse and neglect, to support the child welfare workforce and to fund community-based prevention programs that strengthen families.
