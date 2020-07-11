Jones calls for guidance on five-hour driving classes
CHATEAUGAY LAKE — On Friday, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to issue regulations for re-starting five-hour driving courses.
He said resuming the courses was important not only for teenagers and others earning their driver's licenses, but for the community's dedicated driving school operators.
"It is especially important to re-start these courses in rural areas such as the North Country where a driver’s license is a necessity," Jones continued.
"We can’t leave these services out of the North Country’s reopening plans.
“As the governor develops regulations to safely and responsibly reopen schools across the state, he must do the same for in-person 5-hour courses."
Stefanik announces apple producers eligible for CFAP
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that, following her advocacy, the U.S. Department of Agriculture published new rules for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Thursday which made apple and select specialty crop producers eligible for the funding beginning July 13.
Stefanik had co-signed a letter to the USDA requesting apple producers' eligibility in June.
“The North Country is home to many apple producers who help feed our communities and boost our local economies,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“Given the market disruptions that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, our apple and specialty crop producers deserve to be included in this important USDA program as they get back on their feet."
