Gillibrand calls for direct federal relief for local governments
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) called for legislation that would provide local governments, regardless of size, with direct federal relief.
Such funding could be used to pay for essential services and offset lost revenues and increased costs due to the COVID-19 crisis, a release said.
“For months, I have fought for this relief in order to ensure local governments have the resources to pay our first responders, health care workers, teachers and public servants, and to enable them to continue serving our communities without raising taxes or fees," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"We know that direct federal relief for local governments is absolutely critical to respond to this crisis, not just for this community, but also for our country. I will do everything in my power to ensure that this critical funding is included in the next economic relief package.”
Gillibrand previously introduced the Direct Support for Communities Act, which would create a local relief fund. Part of the funding would be administered through the Community Development Block Grant program while additional funding would be sent directly to states and allocated to communities based on population.
Senators support eviction moratorium expansion
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced a push for legislation that would expand the nationwide moratorium on evictions for housing through March 27, 2021.
Both have cosponsored the Protecting Renters from Evictions and Fees Act of 2020, which both extends the moratorium and prohibits any fines or charges associated with missed rental payments, according to a press release.
"It’s critical that Congress extend eviction moratoriums before they expire in just a few weeks," Gillibrand said in a statement.
“The Protecting Renters from Evictions and Fees Act would ensure New Yorkers have the stability needed to stay safe and recover from this unprecedented health crisis."
“It’s critically important that we protect our renters and the public health of our communities by expanding and extending the moratorium on evictions so that people can remain in the safety and security of their homes throughout this pandemic," Schumer added.
The senators have additionally cosponsored the Emergency Rental Assistance and Rental Market Stabilization Act of 2020, which would establish a $100 billion Emergency Rental Assistance program to help families and individuals both pay their rent during the pandemic and pay it back once the crisis is over.
And Gillibrand has cosponsored the Public Health Emergency Shelter Act, which would provide $11.5 billion to state and local governments to address homelessness during the pandemic.
Stefanik cosponsors Drug-Free Communities Pandemic Relief Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced Thursday that she is an original co-sponsor of the Drug-Free Communities Pandemic Relief Act.
According to a press release, the legislation would allow the Office of National Drug Control Policy some flexibility to waive certain requirements "in order to ensure that communities are not penalized in the wake of COVID-19."
The $101 million Drug-Free Communities grant program establishes relationships in the community to prevent youth substance abuse.
“The North Country is home to many Drug-Free Communities grantees, and they are in urgent need of flexibility in order to provide essential services for their surrounding area,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“As substance abuse has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic in many parts of New York State and throughout the country, it is crucial that we provide flexibility and support to the Drug-Free Communities program."
