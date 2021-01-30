Stefanik condemns persecution of Uyghurs
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) commended now-former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for declaring the persecution of Uyghur minorities by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as genocide.
"For far too long, the world has witnessed the abhorrent actions taken by Xi Jinping and the CCP in Xinjiang Province against Chinese Uyghurs, including mass surveillance, forced labor, imprisonment, torture and even forced sterilization," Stefanik said in a statement.
"The free world must stand up to the Chinese regime and call out these actions for what they are — crimes against humanity and a genocide of minorities.”
Gillibrand-cosponsored legislation signed into law
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced that the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Act of 2019, legislation she cosponsored, was signed into law.
According to a press release, the bipartisan and bicameral bill will enhance the State Department’s role in combating and monitoring anti-Semitism worldwide.
“During these difficult times, it is important for all of us to double down on our commitment to combating anti-Semitism here at home, and across the globe,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“I am proud that this bipartisan bill has been signed into law so that we can elevate the position of special envoy to the rank of ambassador. Every single person deserves the right to live a life free from the threat of danger, and until that reality becomes true, we’ve got a lot of work to do."
