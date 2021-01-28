Stefanik announces grant for Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently announced that the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe will receive a $12,500 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Tribal Transportation Program Safety Fund.
“I am pleased to announce this grant that will provide more resources for infrastructure planning and investment, and ultimately prevent transportation-related incidents in the North Country’s Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe community," she said in a statement.
"This new funding will help build a tribe-specific, strategic safety plan in the pursuit of saving lives.”
Gillibrand announces maternal health care funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently announced that the Fiscal Year 2021 appropriations package includes $17 million to support maternal health care services, and to address the maternal mortality and postpartum depression (PPD) crises facing the nation.
According to a press release, Gillibrand-requested funding of $3 million to establish a Mental Health Hotline for struggling mothers and families, and $5 million for the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) program for the screening and treatment for maternal depression was included in the final bill.
Additionally, $9 million for the Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health (AIM) program to implement evidence-based health care to improve maternal outcomes made it into the package.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has deepened the existing maternal mortality crisis in the United States," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"We must address the high and rising rates of maternal deaths and complications to ensure women are safe during and beyond this pandemic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.