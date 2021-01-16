Stefanik urges inclusion of North Country in Food Box Program
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue requesting that families, farmers and producers in New York's 21st Congressional District be included in the fifth round of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
According to a press release, the most recent COVID-19 relief package provided the agency with the funds needed to continue the program into the first few months of 2021. The 12 counties in Stefanik's districts were left out of the most recent round.
In the letter, Stefanik urged the USDA to reconsider its allocation model to ensure the inclusion of New York's rural communities, given the preceding round only awarded contracts to downstate distributors.
"I commend the important work that USDA has done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to address the food insecurity needs in our communities while also ensuring that farmers who have surplus product can distribute it back into their communities," she continued.
"I appreciate your attention to this matter, and I look forward to working together to address the needs of our rural communities, and our must vulnerable, in the most effective way possible.”
Senators announce bill to provide local governments relief funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced their plans to introduce the Direct Support For Communities Act in the next Congress.
The legislation would provide local governments direct federal relief to pay for essential services, retain vital frontline workers and offset lost revenues and increased costs due to COVID-19, according to a press release.
The bill would give half the local relief fund to cities, towns and villages, and the other half to counties.
"Staving off disastrous layoffs and tax hikes, and getting New York municipalities the resources and funding they need to keep essential services running and rebuild local economies is one of my top priorities as the incoming Senate majority leader," Schumer said in a statement.
“Passing another coronavirus stimulus package will be a priority for the new Democratic Senate majority and the Direct Support For Communities Act should serve as the baseline for funding to help state and local governments recover," Gillibrand added.
Gillibrand urges New Yorkers to apply for rent relief
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) is urging New Yorkers to apply for rental relief through the New York State-administered COVID Rent Relief Program ahead of the Feb. 1 application deadline.
According to a press release, the program is the remaining portion of New York's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for rental assistance, which came to $100 million.
“Too many New Yorkers are still struggling to pay their rent due to lost income caused by the COVID-19 pandemic — we must ensure that folks understand and can access the resources available to help," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"I urge all eligible New Yorkers to apply for rental relief through the COVID Rent Relief program before the February 1 deadline. To beat the economic and public health crisis caused by the pandemic, we must ensure every New Yorker has a stable roof over their head, and a safe place to call home."
The application is available at https://hcr.ny.gov/rrp.
Gillibrand nominates Newcomb student to Air Force Academy
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), announced her nomination of Katherine O'Donnell of Newcomb to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Gillibrand formed a selection committee which chose O'Donnell from a large group of qualified applicants based on criteria including academic record, leadership potential and overall achievement, according to a press release. Service academies determine final acceptance.
“It is my honor to nominate this talented young leader to our nation’s service academies,” Gillibrand said in a statement. “Katherine has demonstrated leadership and a strong desire to pursue a career of service to our nation.
"I’m proud to nominate her alongside other dedicated, passionate New Yorkers and I look forward to watching their success.”
Senators announce Lyme, tick-borne disease funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer announced that, following their advocacy, $16 million in funding for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to combat Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases was included in the recently-passed appropriations package.
The senators noted $5 million in new funding for the Kay Hagan Tick Act, which requires the CDC to enhance surveillance of the diseases and fund Centers for Excellence in Vector-Borne Diseases, and that the U.S. Department of Defense's Tick Borne Disease Research Program would remain funded at $7 million.
“New Yorkers have felt the impact of tick-borne illness for years," Gillibrand said in a statement. "We need to step up our investments in research, surveillance, prevention and outbreak response to protect our communities."
“New Yorkers and their children shouldn’t have to worry that spending time in their backyards will leave them with a debilitating ailment like Lyme disease, and this funding will help prevent that," Schumer added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.