Stefanik supports mental health legislation
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently co-signed a letter to House leadership requesting they immediately bring 13 bills focused on addressing mental health that passed the 116th Congress to the floor.
They include two bills Stefanik previously co-sponsored, the HERO (Helping Emergency Responders Overcome) Act and the Family Support and Services Act. Other bills in the package seek to address suicide prevention and opioid use.
“Many concerning studies show that America is sadly facing a mental health crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Stefanik said in a statement. "The American people are suffering and as their representatives, we must provide them with resources and support.
"I am proud to have co-sponsored and helped pass a few of these important bills addressing mental health last congress, and I join my colleagues in calling on leadership to bring them to the floor once again."
Schumer announces reduced excise taxes
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senate Maj. Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) recently announced that the Fiscal Year 2020 end-of-year omnibus legislation included the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act (CBMTRA).
According to a press release, the bill will permanently reduce excise taxes for brewers, vintners, cider makers and distillers and remove regulatory barriers to help New York’s craft beverage industry stay afloat.
“Craft beverage producers throughout New York not only brew, bottle and distill great products, but they also attract visitors and pour hundreds of jobs into their local communities,” Schumer said in a statement.
“By making permanent the reduced tax rates for New York producers and removing regulatory barriers to accelerate growth, we can help local brewers, vintners, cider makers and distillers make it through this economic crisis.”
Stefanik appointed subcommittee ranker
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced this week that she was appointed to two new subcommittees on the House Armed Services Committee.
Stefanik will serve as the ranking Republican on the newly-created Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems Subcommittee, and will sit on the Strategic Forces Subcommittee.
In a statement, the congresswoman explained that the former has jurisdiction over the policies and capabilities related to cyber, artificial intelligence, spectrum information technology, defense-wide research and more.
"These issues will be at the forefront of our national defense strategy and policy in the 21st century. Through legislation introduced in this subcommittee, the United States will challenge China’s technological rise and improve our economic competitiveness, as history has shown that technological capabilities developed at the Department of Defense — such as the internet and GPS — have a game-changing effect on our economy and everyday life."
She said the Strategic Forces Subcommittee assignment will allow her to better advocate for future missile defense at Fort Drum.
"Through this work, I will continue to ensure that the North Country has a seat at the table at the highest levels, and I will continue my role as the chief advocate in Congress for the Fort Drum community.”
Gillibrand assigned to Intelligence Committee
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced she will be joining the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
"I look forward to using my position on the Intelligence Committee to best represent the interests of New York, which has been the top terror target in the United States since before 9/11, and to working closely with the New York Police Department and New York Department of Homeland Security to keep our state safe," the senator said in a statement.
"In addition, I plan to use this new assignment to focus on making New York and the nation better prepared for the barrage of cyber-attacks that have targeted local institutions and private businesses alike. Keeping New York safe will require a dedicated focus on hardening both public and private sector cyber defenses and our state should lead the way.”
Gillibrand will also continue serving on the Armed Services Committee, the Agriculture Committee and the Special Committee on Aging.
Stefanik supports cancer patients' access to vaccine
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pennsylvania) sent a letter to President Joe Biden's administration asking the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to immediately update their guidance to ensure cancer patients have priority access to the COVID-19 vaccination.
“I was deeply disheartened to learn that some of my constituents in the North Country, who are cancer patients or have a history of cancer, were left out of the initial distribution tiers for the COVID-19 vaccine," Stefanik said in a statement.
"Doctors, scientists and patient advocates have stated that individuals with an increased risk for severe COVID-19 associated illness, like cancer, must receive priority access.
"I am calling on the Biden Administration to immediately update the guidance surrounding high-risk populations, so the most vulnerable among us can undoubtedly receive the vaccine as soon as possible.”
Stefanik announces $4 million HHS grant
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is awarding a $4 million grant to support mental health and substance use disorder programs in New York’s 21st Congressional District.
The grant is going to Citizen Advocates Inc. in Malone for the expansion of a certified community behavioral health clinic in Massena.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has sadly perpetuated the mental health crisis in our country, and it’s more important than ever that our local mental health, substance abuse, rehabilitation centers and programs have the funds and resources they need to keep our community members healthy and safe," Stefanik said in a statement.
"I am so proud to announce this substantial grant from the Department of Health and Human Services, and will continue finding ways to deliver solutions for those suffering mentally and emotionally during this difficult time.”
Gillibrand urges purchase of kosher, halal foods
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently sent a letter to acting U.S. Secretary of Agriculture (USDA) Kevin Shea to ask how the U.S. Department of Agriculture will make sure federal feeding programs, like The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and the Farmers to Families Food Box program, are equitable and accessible for those with culturally- or religiously-sensitive diets.
"Making sure that everyone has access to healthy food options in this pandemic is a matter of health and equity," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"As thousands of New Yorkers do their best to beat back the virus, it's our job to make sure that families who rely on kosher and halal options aren't left without healthy meals because of a problem that shouldn't exist in the first place.
"Given the urgency of this issue, I look forward to hearing the USDA's plan to work with Jewish and Muslim communities to ensure equity in the purchase and distribution of food through federal feeding programs in a timely manner."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.