Gillibrand cosponsors Keep Our PACT Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) is an original cosponsor of the Keep Our Promise to America’s Children and Teachers (PACT) Act, legislation recently reintroduced by U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) and U.S. Rep. Susie Lee (D-Las Vegas).
If passed, the legislation would create a 10-year mandatory plan to fully fund both Title I, which gives assistance to the country's highest-need schools, and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), according to a press release.
Information from the National Education Association shows the Title I funding gap for the 2019-2020 school year was more than $29 billion, and that IDEA state grants are currently funded at just 13.8 percent. The IDEA calls on the federal government to fund 40 percent of the cost of special education.
“The pandemic has exacerbated inequalities in our schools and made the learning gap even harder to overcome for students in need," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"We must prioritize ensuring all children have access to high-quality education, regardless of their zip code. It is critical that Congress finally make good on our promise to underserved children, parents and educators across New York."
Senators push to restore full SALT deduction
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senate Maj. Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently introduced legislation that would eliminate the $10,000 cap on the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction — put in place by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 under former President Donald Trump —, allowing taxpayers to fully deduct those taxes on their federal income returns starting in 2021.
According to the senators, the deduction cap is unfair to New Yorkers because they subsidize other states by paying more in taxes than they receive back from the federal government, and the cap both results in double taxation and drives wealthier people to other states, leaving middle- and lower-income residents to pay for schools, police and other tax burdens.
“When it comes to SALT, New York families needed and deserved this money before the coronavirus took hold, the stakes are even higher now because the cap is costing this community tens of thousands of dollars they could be using amid the crisis,” Schumer said in a statement.
"Double taxing hardworking homeowners is plainly unfair; we need to bring our federal dollars back home to cushion the blow this virus — and this harmful SALT cap — has dealt so many homeowners and families locally.”
“The reinstating of the SALT deduction will ensure that New York families have more money in their pockets, get much-needed tax relief and will once again be treated fairly," Gillibrand said.
Stec, Simpson push for overnight summer camp planning
ALBANY — State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) are urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to start planning for the safe reopening of sleepaway summer camps this year.
In a letter to Cuomo that was forwarded to state Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard Zucker and also signed by State Sen. Mike Martucci of the Hudson Valley, the officials requested the state Department of Health to immediately begin working with the New York State Camp Directors Association.
"With appropriate COVID cautionary measures based on the vast amount of knowledge gained these past 11 months, as well as the hope the vaccine will have its intended effect, all New York camps should ideally have the opportunity to open," they wrote.
In a statement, Stec said going away to summer camp is an Adirondack tradition that both introduces thousands of children to the region and drives tourism, as many return as adults.
"The good news is that day camps operating last year worked well, so there is good reason to believe our sleepaway camps can, too," he added. "But, the planning has to start now.”
Simpson added that overnight camps help create lasting relationships between younger generations and the natural environment.
"If New York is to be a leader in environmental stewardship, our overnight camps are integral to that mission.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.