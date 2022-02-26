Jones attends long-term care forum
ALBANY — State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) recently served as a panelist at City & State’s Virtual State Legislative Forum on Long-Term Care, sponsored by AARP New York.
According to a press release, during the forum Jones advocated for increased state support for home care, including fair pay for home care workers, and discussed his bill that will increase Medicaid reimbursement rates that cover the actual costs of delivering services in rural areas like the North Country.
He contended the proposed bonus for home care workers in the executive budget was only a Band-Aid, and it was past time they get the pay they deserve.
"Our loved ones and our neighbors want to age in place, and we must provide the resources to help ensure aging New Yorkers can live as independently as possible in the communities they helped build."
Jones and other lawmakers also stressed the importance of funding and professionalizing the Long-Term Care Ombudsman program.
“We need to properly fund the Long-Term Care Ombudsman program so that they can continue this important work and professionalize their staff that are mostly volunteers," Jones said.
Gillibrand, Graham announce passage of bill to prevent forced arbitration
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) recently announced Senate passage of the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act.
According to a press release, the bill would prevent perpetrators from being able to push survivors of sexual harassment and sexual assault into forced arbitration, and invalidate existing forced arbitration clauses.
"This bill is one of the most significant workplace reforms in the last 50 years and is a major step forward toward changing a system that uses secrecy to protect perpetrators and silence survivors,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
"(The legislation) will give survivors their day in court, allow them to discuss their cases publicly and end the days of institutional protection for harassers.”
"Today, we are empowering the tens of millions of Americans whose constitutional rights were unwittingly signed away to speak openly and have the option to go to court if they so choose," Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.
"It is time for victims of sexual harassment and assault to have the freedom to hold abusers accountable and exercise their basic right to pursue justice against harmful employers in court.”
Jones supports creation of state Department of Veterans' Services
ALBANY — Last week, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and fellow legislators advocated for elevating the Division of Veterans' Services to a full-service, cabinet-level department.
According to a press release, the division was first established in 1945 to serve World War II veterans, and little has changed within it since then.
Oversight, funding and distribution of benefits and programs span multiple state departments and only an estimated 17% of all veterans are accessing their earned benefits, the release said.
"Establishing a Department of Veterans’ Affairs with an appointed commissioner would help ensure our veterans and families receive the care and services they deserve," Jones said in a statement.
"It is unacceptable that so many veterans in New York are not receiving their benefits and the state needs to increase their outreach efforts and reorganize their offices to reach more veterans to make sure that veterans receive their benefits.”
Jones has called for creation of the department in letters to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in March 2020 and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) earlier this month, and has cosponsored a bill to create the department.
Simpson continues to oppose lowering OT threshold
ALBANY — Last week, State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) and fellow Republican colleagues called on Gov. Kathy Hochul and Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon to not adhere to the Farm Laborers Wage Board's recommendation to lower the farmworker overtime threshold form 60 hours per week to 40.
In a statement, Simpson said 98% of the state's farms are considered "family farms" and are already operating on tight profit margins due to multiple issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, 40-year high inflation, supply chain issues and state regulations.
He noted that the press conference he participated in featured agriculture industry leaders and farmers who delivered the message that lowering the threshold would be a crushing economic blow to New York State farms.
“I urge Gov. Hochul and Labor Commissioner Reardon to take today’s message to heart," Simpson continued.
"They can ignore the recommendation made by the Wage Board and keep the threshold at 60 hours. The fate of the family farm rests squarely in their hands and we will be watching."
Stefanik advocates for New York hospital funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and the rest of New York's congressional delegation sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requesting an expedited release of Public Assistance (PA) funds to New York State hospitals and health care facilities.
In the letter, the lawmakers noted the impact COVID-19 had on New York City and other communities, and how health care providers statewide "continue to endure major staffing and capacity challenges that we believe require immediate, robust federal support and reimbursement flexibilities.”
According to a press release, New York hospitals are experiencing significant administrative delays in receiving these FEMA funds, with some waiting as long as six to 12 months. The lawmakers said the delays inhibit hospitals' abilities to address current challenges and the pandemic's continued impact.
"We urge FEMA and its state partners to consider working with New York applicants to identify ways to streamline and expedite the review process by reducing the significant upfront documentation burden, improving administrative processes and taking other reasonable steps to provide funding more quickly,” the lawmakers added.
They also recommended procedural changes, including easing documentation and eligibility requirements for overtime and agency staffing costs, considering hazard pay a non-discretionary expense and considering salaries of budgeted medical staff who assumed pandemic-related roles as an allowable expense.
