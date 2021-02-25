Stefanik supports 2nd Amendment protections
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) cosponsored the Extending Second Amendment Protections for Military Spouses Act.
According to a press release, current federal statute allows active duty service members in the U.S. Armed Forces to purchase firearms in any state they are stationed in with proper documentation, but does not let their spouses do the same.
The bill would change federal crime code to allow licensed gun dealers, importers or manufacturers to sell firearms to the spouse of an active-duty U.S. Armed Forces service member, by specifying the residency requirements under federal firearm laws.
"North Country military spouses and families make immeasurable sacrifices to serve our country," Stefanik said in a statement.
"Our nation's laws should unequivocally protect their constitutional right to bear arms and defend themselves, regardless of where they live."
Stefanik cosponsors Pregnant Workers Fairness Act
WASINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) cosponsored the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, legislation that passed the House in the 116th Congress.
According to a press release, the legislation would enforce the obligation of employers to make reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers. Modeled after the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act would adopt an interactive process between employers and pregnant employees to determine appropriate accommodations and minor modifications to job duties.
It also prohibits employers from denying employment opportunities to women because of necessary accommodations due to pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, the release said.
“As millions of women have tragically lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s critical that we strengthen workplace protections for women and pass legislation that will help keep them in the workforce," Stefanik said in a statement.
"No woman should ever have to leave her job during pregnancy for being denied the appropriate accommodations she rightfully deserves. The time to finally sign this bill into law is now."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.