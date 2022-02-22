Gillibrand, Porter reintroduce STOCK Act 2.0
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and U.S. Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) announced the reintroduction of the STOCK (Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge) Act 2.0.
According to a press release, the original STOCK Act barred members of Congress, the president, the vice president and high-level staff from engaging in insider trading or otherwise using nonpublic information for their own benefit.
The STOCK Act 2.0 would impose additional disclosure requirements and restrictions for high-level officials, specifically by requiring reporting of federal benefits, increasing penalties for failure to file STOCK Act transaction reports, expanding the list of offices covered by the STOCK Act, banning the officials from trading individual stocks, and ensuring transparency of financial disclosure reports.
“The American people need to know that their elected leaders are putting their constituents’ interests — not their own financial interests — first," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"That is the job we were sent to Washington to do. The improved STOCK Act 2.0 bars trusted public servants from trading individual stocks and would require elected officials and high-level staff to disclose when they apply for or receive a benefit of value from the government — the same way they would report a stock transaction – and penalize them for failing to comply.
"I’m proud to work with Congresswoman Porter on this legislation to help end these abuses and give Americans confidence that Congress is acting solely in the national interest.”
