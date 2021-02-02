Stefanik again cosponsors Stronger CAPTA
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and fellow Education and Labor Committee Members re-introduced the Stronger Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (Stronger CAPTA) to strengthen federal efforts to prevent the harmful impacts of child abuse.
According to a press release, the bill includes an amendment authored by the congresswoman that would authorize and fund a National Child Abuse Hotline.
“I am very proud to reintroduce the Stronger Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act, a much-needed, bipartisan bill to address the unacceptable rise in child abuse cases across the country," Stefanik said in a statement.
"This bill will provide funding to improve the quality of child protective services, increase collaboration between states and strengthen support for families in New York’s 21st Congressional District.
"Unfortunately, at a time when fewer children are in the classroom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this bill is more important than ever.”
TICK Act leads to more accurate Lyme disease picture, Stefanik says
WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) said she was encouraged that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now has a more definitive picture of the impact of Lyme disease in the United States and the North Country following a new report.
In 2019, she co-sponsored and helped pass the TICK Act, which developed CDC's framework for a national strategy to approach vector-borne diseases and led to a report which indicates that cases of Lyme may be 10 times higher than previous records indicated, according to a press release.
“Throughout my time in Congress, I have met with many constituents and families who are impacted by Lyme disease and advocate for prevention and detection," Stefanik said in a press release.
"While tick-borne diseases still pose a serious public health threat, this new data will allow the CDC, lawmakers and the American people identify new ways to prevent and detect the disease."
Stefanik urges Biden to prioritize emerging technologies
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) co-signed a letter sent to President Joe Biden urging him to prioritize engagement and cooperation with allies on emerging technologies.
"China is undoubtedly the greatest military, economic and geopolitical threat to the United States and our allies in this century, as exemplified by the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) effort to lead the world in critical emerging technologies like 5G communications and artificial intelligence," Stefanik said in a statement.
"The CCP’s model of state-backed capitalism and civil-military fusion allows China to make significant investments and advancements in these critical technologies. Therefore, it is critical that the United States cooperates with our allies to scale the development and deployment of these emerging technologies in order to challenge China’s goal of total global technology leadership and tech authoritarianism.
"Our allies support this cooperation, and this letter hereby demonstrates the willingness of congressional republicans to work with President Biden on this important issue impacting the economic and national security of the United States.”
Senators announce vaccine funding for NYS
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Senate Maj. Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced $466,800,000 in federal funding for New York’s vaccine distribution and administration.
The funds, allocated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), cover the costs of supplies required for storing, handling, distributing, transporting and administering COVID-19 vaccines, according to a press release.
"Federal support of the state’s vaccine distribution system is critical to delivering vaccines to New Yorkers as quickly and safely as possible," Schumer said in a statement.
"These federal dollars will help New York guard against our nation’s lagging vaccine distribution by providing resources for staff, supplies, PPE and distribution centers," Gillibrand said.
"Only then can we move forward and begin to recover from the current health and economic crisis.”
Gillibrand, Delgado announce Rebuild Rural America Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-Rhinebeck) announced their Rebuild Rural America Act, which they also introduced in the last session of Congress.
According to a press release, the legislation would give direct federal funding to rural communities in part by creating a $50 billion Rural Future Partnership Fund to provide non-competitive, five-year, renewable block grants to certified rural regions to implement locally-developed regional revitalization plans.
Gillibrand noted the challenges rural communities are facing due to the pandemic and their need for federal assistance.
“The Rebuild Rural America Act will provide a lifeline for rural communities to access the federal resources needed to address the complex issues they face," she said in a statement. "Investing in rural America is smart policy and is key to helping our state recover from this crisis.”
"The Rebuild Rural America Act transforms the federal government from being complicated, siloed and top-down into a more responsive, effective partner for rural communities,” Delgado added.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said that most federal development programs favor metro areas, leaving rural needs and economic development initiatives under-supported.
"The Rebuild Rural America Act, developed with input from upstate's rural leaders, would finally level the playing field and help not only regions like ours but the entire country by maximizing the rich potential rural America possesses," he continued.
"From infrastructure to workforce training, we and other rural regions have long been wanting a more robust and supportive partnership with the federal government. This would provide that.".
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.