Stec call for DOH audit into nursing home deaths
ALBANY — Last week, State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and several Senate GOP colleagues called for the state Department of Health to conduct an audit into the March 2020 directive to place COVID-positive seniors back into nursing homes.
According to a press release, DOH Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said during her confirmation hearings last month that she had no plans of investigating the policy, authorized by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and her predecessor, Dr. Howard Zucker.
“Thousands of families impacted by the former governor’s nursing home decision are still searching for answers,” Stec said in a statement. “The DOH owes these men and women those answers and must provide accountability.
"I urge Commissioner Bassett to do the right thing and conduct an audit into the mistakes made by her predecessor. It’s the only way we can move forward from this scandal and ensure similar mistakes don’t happen again.”
Simpson opposes Hochul's ADU plan
ALBANY — Last week, State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) announced his opposition to a new mandate in Gov. Kathy Hochul's executive budget that would establish a statewide zoning plan allowing accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on single-family zoning lots.
In a statement, Simpson said the proposal would eliminate home rule authority by superseding local zoning laws "intended to reflect the individual character and needs of local communities across the state."
"While I recognize and agree with what I presume to be the governor’s attempt to address shrinking affordable housing options in our state, this is simply wrong and will create more problems than it aims to solve," he continued.
“A more appropriate response to this issue is to look at where the state is culpable of contributing to the current cost of housing. Ever-mounting state mandates handed down onto local governments coupled with inadequate access to and availability of resources for local municipalities to address aging, deteriorating and substandard infrastructure combine to create what is essentially state-sponsored inflation of local tax rates.
"In fact, a state zoning law uniformly applied to each municipality would surely exacerbate the existing strain of local resources, services and infrastructure that will inevitably lead to even more costs for current and would-be home owners.
“I stand by my colleagues in the Assembly and local government in bipartisan opposition to this takeover of local home rule.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.