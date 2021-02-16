Stefanik cosponsors GIVE MILK, DAIRY PRIDE acts
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) cosponsored the Giving Increased Variety to Ensure Milk into the Lives of Kids (GIVE MILK) Act and the Defending Against Imitations and Replacements of Yogurt, milk and cheese to Promote Regular Intake of Dairy Everyday (DAIRY PRIDE) act.
According to a press release, the former would allow participants in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Special Supplemental Nutrition for Women, Infants and Children Program (WIC) choose two-percent milk and whole milk, in addition to one-percent and non-fat.
The latter, which Stefanik has previously cosponsored, would impose measures to provide clear dairy labels on products.
“The GIVE MILK Act and DAIRY PRIDE Act are bipartisan, common-sense solutions that will improve the dairy industry and simultaneously help North Country families, consumers, families and farmers," Stefanik said in a statement.
Gillibrand calls for E-Rate funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and fellow Senate Democrats called on the new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) leadership to provide emergency funds for the E-Rate program, which helps students access reliable internet from home.
“As children across New York State continue online learning nearly a year after the pandemic first closed our schools, the FCC must finally provide emergency E-Rate funding to keep underserved and rural communities connected,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
The senator said millions of children lacking reliable internet access are at risk of falling further behind through no fault of their own.
"While I urge the FCC to act immediately to support our students, I will continue fighting to pass legislation that will provide billions in E-Rate funding to help close the homework gap during this pandemic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.