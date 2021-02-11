Stefanik reintroduces Chinese Research Funds Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) reintroduced the Chinese Research Funds Act.
According to a press release, the legislation would determine the amount of federal research funding that has been provided to entities in the People's Republic of China, or to entities majority-owned and controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), by directing the Comptroller General of the United States to conduct a study.
“It is more important than ever to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for their actions following their cover-up of the COVID-19 pandemic," Stefanik said in a statement.
"This bill will allow Congress to increase its oversight on American dollars sent to China for shared international research, and takes an important step in ensuring America's intellectual property is not stolen."
Gillibrand cosponsors American Opportunity Accounts Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) has cosponsored the reintroduced American Opportunity Accounts Act, which would create a national program referred to as "Baby Bonds."
If enacted, the program would create a federally-funded, interest-bearing savings account for every American child at birth, according to a press release.
Accounts would be seeded with $1,000 at birth, with additional deposits of up to $2,000 each year depending on household income. Account holders would be able to access the funds at age 18 for allowable uses such as buying a home, paying for educational expenses or starting a business.
“In order to rebuild our economy equitably and address systemic racism, we must enact a bold agenda that will provide tools and resources to communities who were already hurting before the pandemic,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“Not only will Baby Bonds legislation help families build intergenerational wealth, regardless of where they are from or what they look like, but it enables investment in our communities from the moment our children are born. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate and in the House to get this legislation passed.”
Stefanik opposes re-joining JCPOA
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and fellow House Republicans sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him not to re-enter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal.
In the letter, the members point to what they call success that resulted from former President Donald Trump administration's strong leadership: the imposition of crippling sanctions on the Iranian regime, the killing of terrorist Qasem Soleimani and deterring the country's malign activities in the region.
"Iran does not respect weakness," the members wrote. "It only respects strength...Iran doesn’t want the U.S. to reenter the JCPOA for their love of humanity.
"Iran wants this because it knows what to expect from last time around: making out like bandits with the sanctions relief, and ramping up its other non-nuclear malign activities, while still securing their nuclear weapons capability."
"The decision by President Biden to re-enter the flawed and dangerous Iranian nuclear agreement would be a calamitous mistake, putting our national security at risk and ignoring Iran's repeated violations of the JCPOA, as House Democrats suggest," Stefanik said in a statement.
Stefanik appointed to subcommittees
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that she was appointed to two subcommittees within the House Committee on Education and Labor: Higher Education and Workforce Investment, and Workforce Protections.
"In these subcommittees I will focus on getting Americans back to work, reforming the federal investment in higher education and enhancing the wellbeing and economic security of America’s workers," Stefanik said in a statement.
She explained that, while the Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee has jurisdiction over education and workforce development beyond the high school level, the Workforce Protections Subcommittee oversees workers’ wages, hours, and compensation; family and medical leave; and occupational safety and health.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has presented new challenges for workers and employers alike, making it critical to put forth solutions that will help small businesses maintain a healthy workplace for their employees, support working families and new parents, and protect the freedom of workers to engage in the modern economy as independent contractors."
Gillibrand, colleagues reintroduce Justice for Black Farmers Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and fellow Senate Democrats announced the reintroduction of the Justice for Black Farmers Act.
According to a press release, the legislation seeks to address systemic discrimination within U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) federal agriculture policy by, among other things, creating an independent civil rights oversight board, protecting Black farmers from land loss, restoring the land base lost by Black farmers and empowering historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and advocates for Black farmers.
“The Justice for Black Farmers Act will put an end to discriminatory practices that have harmed Black agricultural producers for more than a hundred years," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"I thank Senator Booker for his leadership on this issue and I’m proud to cosponsor this legislation to make farming more equitable and inclusive.”
Gillibrand advocates for behavioral health funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently sent a letter to U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions leadership urging them to include robust funding for substance use disorder and mental health care services in the next coronavirus relief package.
U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Maryland) joined Gillibrand in calling for $10 billion for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) that would be dedicated to the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant and Community Mental Health Services Block Grant programs.
“The pandemic has exacerbated our country’s addiction crisis and we must do more to address the troubling trend of high rates of mental health and substance use disorders,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“Many mental health care and substance use disorder support services face the heavy burden of helping Americans in need with limited resources. Shoring up SAMHSA with robust funding in the next package would ensure resources are available to those recovering from substance use and will help save lives.”
