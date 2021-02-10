Stefanik cosponsors USPS Fairness Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) cosponsored the United States Postal Service (USPS) Fairness Act.
If enacted, the legislation would repeal the mandate forcing the USPS to pre-fund their retiree health care decades in advance. According to a press release, no other enterprise in the United States faces the requirement, which costs the USPS more than $5 billion dollars each year.
Estimates suggest the agency would have been deficit-free for the past six years if it were not for this one mandate.
“The USPS provides essential services for our North Country communities, families, veterans and seniors," Stefanik said in a statement.
"The urgent financial issues that it faces must be addressed to ensure it can continue operating smoothly. I am proud to cosponsor the USPS Fairness Act and offer a tangible solution that will put the USPS on a solid path to greater fiscal stability and a stronger future."
Stefanik offers amendment to National Apprenticeship Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) gave remarks on the House floor on her amendment to the National Apprenticeship Act.
According to a press release, the amendment would encourage the development of an apprenticeship program that is responsive to the demands of the 21st century workplace, accessible to job-creators in emerging industries and encourages both employers and workers to participate by reducing red tape and burdensome regulations.
In her remarks, Stefanik pointed to how nearly nine million fewer Americans are working than before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, as well as Congress' responsibility to put forth meaningful solutions to strengthen pathways to careers.
She argued that apprenticeship programs were underutilized, and that the bill's current version "doubles down on a one-size-fits-all approach that closes pathways into the workforce, and stifles employer-led innovation."
The amendment, Stefanik said, would allow small businesses to seek waivers to federal requirements that don't match the nature of their business, equip apprenticeship programs to prepare the next generation for a full range of workforce development opportunities and careers, and preserve the ability for innovation beyond the traditional registered system to ensure apprenticeship offerings can quickly develop and adapt to job market demands.
"I urge my colleagues to support this amendment to modernize the apprenticeship system and generate opportunities for American workers without the red tape and the roadblocks that remain in the underlying bill," Stefanik said.
Gillibrand reintroduces FAMILY Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, the 28th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and U.S. Rep. Rose DeLauro (D-Connecticut) reintroduced the Family and Medical Insurance Leave (FAMILY) Act, which aims to create a permanent, national paid family and medical leave program.
According to a press release, the legislation would ensure every worker, regardless of the size of their employer or if they are self-employed or part-time, has access to paid leave for every serious medical event, every time it’s needed.
“The pandemic has placed an overwhelming burden on women in the workforce, which has decimated many middle class families throughout the country," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"And this economic harm has hit Black and brown families, especially women, disproportionately hard. Decades of economic progress has been decimated over the last year because these women have been forced to make the impossible decision between caring for their families or earning a paycheck.
“I’m proud to work with Congresswoman DeLauro to introduce the FAMILY Act to establish a permanent, comprehensive paid family and medical leave program so that all workers are protected through the remainder of this crisis and beyond.”
Gillibrand and DeLauro are working to include the bill in the next coronavirus relief package.
Stefanik cosponsors Pre-Existing Conditions Protection Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) has co-sponsored the Pre-Existing Conditions Protection Act.
According to a press release, the legislation would guarantee access to health insurance coverage, prohibit pre-existing condition benefit exclusions and ban premium ratings based on health status.
"I will always fight to protect individuals and families with pre-existing health conditions," Stefanik said in a statement.
"I have co-sponsored this bill in previous Congresses, and am proud to co-sponsor it again to ensure we are strengthening health care coverage for the North Country."
