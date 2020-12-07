Gillibrand supports PUA extension
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) co-signed a letter to Senate leadership urging them to extend Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs in the next coronavirus relief package.
Those benefits are set to expire on Dec. 26, which would impact almost 12 million people, according to a press release.
"For months, many families have been one missed paycheck away from a financial crisis and now this holiday season will carry the additional worry of being able to make ends meet when these critical programs expire,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“It is unbelievably cruel that Senate Republicans have dragged their feet through most of the year and failed to pass a relief package to prevent this. As coronavirus cases rise again in every corner of our country the need for support is urgent."
Stefanik votes for Hall of Honor Coin Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) joined the majority of her fellow House colleagues to vote in favor of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Commemorative Coin Act, which she cosponsored.
According to a press release, the legislation, which passed the Senate last month, would direct the U.S. Department of the Treasury to mint and issue $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins, and half-dollar clad coins emblematic of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor. The hall's mission is to commemorate servicemembers who were killed or wounded in action.
“I am proud to help the House pass this legislation to further honor our nation’s men and women who sacrificed so much in the name of our freedoms,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“The work of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor is so important, and this bill will further their mission. I look forward to President Trump signing this bill into law.”
Stefanik votes for Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and the majority of her House colleague voted in favor of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.
The bill would prohibit securities of a company from being listed on any of the U.S. securities exchanges if the company has failed to comply with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) audits for three years in a row. It also requires public companies to disclose whether they are owned or controlled by a foreign government, like China’s communist government, a press release said.
“Foreign companies, especially those Chinese-owned companies who falsely represent themselves in financial documents, must be held accountable,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“These dishonest companies are putting Americans who invest in the U.S. stock exchange at risk by being dishonest with their financial records. We must protect American investors, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, by holding all publicly-listed companies to the same standards."
