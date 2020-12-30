Gillibrand announces inclusion of WIC funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced that $6 billion in Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) was included in the Fiscal Year 2021 appropriations package.
The senator had pushed to have the program fully funded, citing increased need throughout the pandemic.
“With full funding for WIC included in this year’s government funding bill, providers across the country will have more resources to keep low-income women, infants, and children fed," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"The pandemic and economic crisis have led many mothers to turn to social services for the first time — programs like WIC provide a vital lifeline for mothers to keep food on the table and makes healthy food and a healthy start to life accessible for all.
"At a time when families are facing historic levels of hunger, funding WIC is one of the most important investments we can make.”
