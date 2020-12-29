Stefanik votes for Removing Barriers to Colorectal Cancer Screening Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently voted in favor of the Removing Barriers to Colorectal Cancer Screening Act, which ultimately passed in the House.
The legislation would waive cost-sharing under Medicare for preventative colonoscopies, according to a press release.
“Colorectal cancer is a disease that unfortunately affects many in the North Country and across the United States,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I am proud to cosponsor and vote in favor of this legislation, which will lower costs for Medicare beneficiaries who need this important screening. Correcting this oversight will hopefully encourage more individuals to participate in colorectal cancer screening and therefore reduce the incidence of colorectal cancer."
Reps applaud USTR for taking action
WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) recently applauded U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer for taking action to address measures adopted by Canada they say are contrary to U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) provisions and harmful to U.S. dairy farmers.
Lighthizer filing a USMCA enforcement action against Canada challenging its allocation of dairy tariff-rate quotas which undermine U.S. farmers' access to a large portion of the Canadian dairy market.
“While the USMCA provides key wins for North Country agricultural producers, manufacturers and small businesses, we must continue to ensure that the provisions that were agreed upon are carried out in the manner that was intended by the agreement," Stefanik said in a statement.
"We must continue to hold Canada and our other trading partners accountable and ensure equitable trading practices to help New York’s dairy farmers churn up profits that mitigate the huge losses they have suffered this year,” the senators said jointly.
Gillibrand bill part of final NDAA
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently announced that her Safe to Report Act will be included in the final National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021.
The legislation would allow survivors of sexual violence to report assault without fear of collateral misconduct charges for minor offenses, such as underage drinking or breaking curfew, a press release said.
“Sexual assault is a pervasive problem across our military and far too often we are failing to support and protect survivors,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“Not only do too many survivors still fear retribution for reporting their experiences, but they also lack confidence that justice will be served if they come forward.
"Including Safe to Report and other provisions in this year’s NDAA is another step to providing a safe environment for our men and women in uniform to report instances of sexual assault and receive justice.”
Gillibrand urges relief for hospitals, health care providers
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently sent a letter to Congressional appropriations committee leaders in both houses calling for increased funding for hospitals and health care providers in the next coronavirus relief package.
Among other measures, she is urging Congress to convert Medicare advances to grants, expand the Provider Relief Fund and flexibility for emergency expenses related to COVID-19, authorize crisis pay and increase infrastructure and telehealth funding for hospitals, according to a press release.
“It’s crucial that the next relief package include a lifeline for our hospitals and health care systems," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"Congress must ensure hospitals and health care providers on the frontlines have the resources they need to save lives and protect their workers.”
Stefanik supports Farmers to Families Food Box Program
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture reiterating her support for the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
The program, part of USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), began in April and purchased over $4.5 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American farmers and supplied boxes of those products to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits, according to a press release.
"Over the last few weeks, I have heard directly from multiple local elected officials, community leaders, farmers and families who are discouraged that the USDA is no longer distributing Food Boxes in our (North Country) counties," Stefanik said in a statement.
"In sending this letter, I am calling on USDA to reconsider their decision to stop the Food Box program at the end of this year and to consider how effective their county distribution model actually was at getting fresh, local product into the hands of individuals and families who need it."
Gillibrand announces passage of anti-Semitism bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently announced Senate passage of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Act of 2019, legislation she originally cosponsored.
The bill would enhance the U.S. State Department's role in combating and monitoring anti-Semitism worldwide, according to a press release.
“As we have seen far too often, anti-Semitism is an urgent threat in New York State, our country and across the world,” Gillibrand said in a statement. “We must do everything in our power to confront, and end, this growing danger.
"I am proud that we were able to pass this bipartisan bill to elevate the position of special envoy to the rank of ambassador in order to ensure that the State Department can monitor and help combat anti-Semitism across the globe."
Stefanik announces funding for LC-LG board
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Dec. 17, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced $70,000 in funding from the Economic Development Administration for the Lake Champlain – Lake George Regional Planning Board.
The funding will support the implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy for Clinton, Essex, Hamilton, Warren and Washington counties that is designed to bring together the public and private sectors in order to help diversify and strengthen the regional economy, according to a press release.
“The Lake Champlain – Lake George Regional Planning Board carries out important work in their efforts to boost economic development, support investment and create jobs in the North Country," Stefanik said in a statement.
"This funding will be utilized to develop a good strategy that is especially welcomed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I will continue to advocate for this funding at the federal level.”
