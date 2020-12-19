Gillibrand meets with Yellen
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently met with Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellen about the incoming Biden administration's approach to economic challenges facing the United States.
It was the first meeting of Yellen's confirmation process.
"Not only is Janet an accomplished, crisis-tested and eminently qualified public servant, but she is a trailblazer; she was the first woman to chair the Federal Reserve and, if confirmed, she would be the first woman to lead the Department of the Treasury," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"During our conversation, I urged Janet to focus on policies that reward work and will ensure economic fairness and justice, such as repealing the elimination of the SALT deduction, the importance of wage replacement programs like paid leave and expanding access to banking services to underserved communities through postal banking.
"Our conversation demonstrated that the Treasury under President-elect Joe Biden will focus on building an economy that strengthens the middle class and gives every American a fair shot and an equal chance to get ahead.”
Schumer advocates for student loan debt cancellation
NEW YORK CITY — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is pushing a plan to cancel up to $50,000 in debt for federal student loan borrowers.
He said recently that President-elect Joe Biden can use existing executive authority under the Higher Education Act to do so, according to a press release.
“The bottom line is that the cost of college is out of control and paying for it forces countless students and families to take on crippling debt, which greatly impedes one’s ability to get started and succeed after graduation," Schumer said in a statement.
"It is like starting a long walk with a backpack stuffed with bricks, and so, this plan to cancel student debt on federal loans will substantially lighten that load and give recent graduates a huge boost that will launch them into a much brighter future."
Stefanik supports FY21 NDAA, applauds passage
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) spoke on the House floor in support of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2021.
She said the bill, among other things, includes 17 of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence's recommendations, extends and expands opportunities for Special Operations Forces to partner with foreign forces and takes concrete steps to protect critical defense technologies.
Later in the day, she voted for the legislation and applauded its passage in the House.
“As the chief advocate for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, and as a member of this year’s NDAA conference committee, I am proud to successfully deliver crucial results for our men and women in uniform in this year’s NDAA," Stefanik said in a statement.
“I have worked diligently with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, both in the House and Senate, to successfully craft this critical piece of legislation into a bipartisan bill that will address the needs of our military, maintain and strengthen our military readiness, and secure many wins for Fort Drum.
"Our men and women in uniform deserve the maximum amount of resources the federal government can provide in appreciation for the sacrifices they make to protect our nation’s interests."
Stefanik votes for ALS Disability Insurance Access Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) voted in favor of the ALS Disability Insurance Access Act, which she cosponsored.
The bill, which passed the House, would eliminate the five-month waiting period people with ALS — which stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease — must undergo before they can receive Social Security Disability Insurance benefits.
“ALS is a devastating disease that impacts many Americans, and I am proud to vote in favor of this bill to ensure that patients living with ALS receive the benefits they deserve in a timely fashion,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“This bipartisan bill will hopefully help alleviate the burden for individuals and families who are facing an ALS diagnosis and who should not have to wait for assistance."
Stefanik announces federal funding for broadband projects
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is awarding $99,891,715 through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction for providers to deploy broadband across 46,647 unserved locations across New York.
The FCC had rendered New York State ineligible for the Phase 1 funding in January. Following Stefanik's advocacy, the agency reversed its decision.
"The FCC’s announcement that unserved regions across New York, including significant portions of the North Country, have been allocated funding to complete rural broadband buildout projects is a critical step towards bridging the digital divide,” she said in a statement.
"I look forward to delivering the positive impact that this funding will have on broadband buildout in the North Country, and will continue working to ensure our region receives additional investment in Phase II of this initiative. "
Gillibrand announces Housing Fairness Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and a group of colleagues announced the Housing Fairness Act of 2020.
The bill would allocate $735 million to increase funding to enforce programs under the Fair Housing Act that prevent discrimination in housing, reduce segregation and provide additional funds for the Fair Housing Initiative Program, according to a press release.
“COVID-19 has exacerbated the ongoing housing crisis in New York, where decades of discriminatory practices have harmed communities of color and their ability to access safe and affordable housing,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“The Trump administration’s Department of Housing and Urban Development has repeatedly taken steps to undermine fair housing laws that have resulted in communities of color and LGBTQ Americans continuing to be victimized by discriminatory practices. The Housing Fairness Act will reaffirm the commitment to fair housing for all Americans by making much needed investments and improvements to these critical programs that prevent discrimination in the housing sector.”
