Stefanik introduces Chinese Research Funds Accounting Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Aug. 14, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) introduced the Chinese Research Funds Accounting Act.
The legislation would direct the Comptroller General of the United States to conduct a study in order to determine the amount of federal research funding that has been provided to entities in the People's Republican of China or entities majority-owned and controlled by the Chinese Communist Party over the last five years, according to a press release.
The study would examine the total amount of funding made available; the total number and types of entities who received it; the related requirements for awarding, tracking and monitoring the funds; and any other data available.
“Reports from earlier this year of federal research money making its way to the Wuhan Institute of Virology raised many alarms,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“While federal research money is often used to aid in collaborative scientific efforts with partners around the world, we know that the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in concentrated efforts to steal our research and is oftentimes an untrustworthy partner.
"This bill does not end any research funding, but rather provides clarity on U.S. research dollars sent to China, or entities owned by the Chinese Communist Party, so Congress can exercise its oversight role and examine the purpose and effectiveness of such collaboration in China."
Stefanik commemorates Women's Suffrage anniversary
JOHNSTON, N.Y. — On Aug. 18, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) visited the Johnstown Historical Society in Johnstown — the birthplace of suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton — to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage.
"Suffragists like Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony forever changed the fabric of our political system to ensure women had the right to vote," she said in a statement.
"At the time of my election, I was honored to be the youngest woman ever elected to the U.S. Congress in history, and I know this would not have been possible were it not for the incredible advocacy of Northern New York women who fought for the right to vote.”
Gillibrand calls for behavioral health funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Aug. 18, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) sent a letter to Senate leadership urging them to include robust funding for substance use disorder and mental health care services in the next COVID-19 relief package.
“As the addiction crisis grows, individuals and their families are in dire need of resources to keep themselves and their loved ones safe," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"The coronavirus pandemic has placed a heavy burden on mental health care and substance use disorder support services and we must ensure they are able to help the millions of Americans in need."
Gillibrand said the funding and the inclusion of her bill, the Family Support Services for Addiction Act, "would establish a funding stream so that nonprofits and organizations that support those recovering from substance use disorder, and their families, can keep their doors open."
"As increased isolation and anxiety collides with treatment and support system disruptions, those struggling with mental health and addiction, and their caregivers, need our support more than ever.”
Stefanik announces USDA funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Aug. 19, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced more than $550,000 in U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Business Development grant funding for four North Country organizations.
That included $300,000 for the expansion and retention of business activity within Essex County, which would create an estimated 53 jobs, according to a press release.
And the Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance received $99,528 to fund vocational training for its Trade Education Access Program.
The funds will provide tuition for eight high school seniors and create an estimated 24 jobs.
"Especially as we continue to recover from the pandemic, our rural towns and villages face unique challenges and these investments will create jobs and stimulate our North Country economy as a whole," Stefanik said in a statement.
"Re-opening and revitalizing our economy is my top priority, and I will continue to be a staunch advocate for grant funding for our rural regions as our economy recovers.”
Gillibrand cosponsors CERTS Act of 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) has cosponsored the Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services (CERTS) Act of 2020.
The legislation would provide $10 billion in emergency economic relief funding, in the form of grants and other economic assistance, to motorcoach operators, school bus companies, U.S. flag passenger vessel operators and other U.S. transportation service providers, according to a press release.
"New York’s bus, motorcoach and ferry operators not only provide good-paying jobs, but also offer important services to travelers, students and families who rely on transportation service providers to get to school and commute to work, and in the best of times, travel and enjoy summer activities,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“I will continue fighting to secure emergency economic relief funding for transportation service providers who are essential to our state’s recovery.”
Stefanik announces NBRC grant for Development Authority
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Aug. 20, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that the Development Authority of the North Country will receive $200,000 in Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) grant funding.
The project will install 5.5 miles of fiber for the business community, create three wireless hot-spots and provide broadband access to 125 un-served homes in Tupper Lake, according to a press release.
Stefanik had written and submitted a letter of support for this project.
“This grant will expand broadband access in Tupper Lake, a top priority of mine for the entire North Country," she said in a statement.
Tupper Lake Village Mayor Paul Maroun commended Stefanik for securing the funding, which he said will increase fiber capacity for Tupper Lake residents and allow much more.
"It is a true economic stimulator for Tupper Lake,” he said.
“This is truly a sought-after grant," Tupper Lake Town Supervisor Patricia S. Littlefield said, "and with Elise’s support for District 21 and particularly Tupper Lake the connectivity will be increased and improved immensely, supporting our local businesses, making Tupper Lake more attractive to new residents, visitors and those who are working from home.”
Stefanik, Schumer announce NBRC grant for NCCC
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) recently announced that North Country Community College will receive more than $89,700 in Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) grant funding.
The corresponding project will allow NCCC to develop a water and wastewater operator certification program, according to a press release.
"This grant will create jobs in our region by creating a program to train applicants in the water and wastewater operator field," Stefanik said in a statement.
“This grant for North Country Community College is not only an investment into strengthening the region’s water and wastewater infrastructure, it is an investment in good jobs that support the community and future of the North Country region,” Schumer said.
NCCC President Joe Keegan said in a statement that the project is designed to fill gabs in the water and wastewater workforce.
"These positions are vital to our North Country communities and intimately tied to their economic development aspirations.”
Gillibrand urges continued funding for farmers
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Aug. 19, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) co-signed a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture expressing concerns over the Trump administration's decision to divert funding from the Outreach and Assistance for Socially Disadvantaged and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers program (2501 program) and redirect this year's appropriations to the newly-created Centers for Community Prosperity (CCP) initiative, according to a press release.
The release said the 2501 program is the only Farm Bill program that is dedicated to addressing the specific needs of Black, American Indian, Asian-American, Latino and military veteran family farmers and ranchers.
“Small farms are the backbone of New York’s rural economy, yet veteran farmers and Black, American-Indian, Asian-American and Latino farmers are being overlooked when they need support the most,” Gillibrand said in a statement, noting the challenges they faced prior to the pandemic.
"Now many of these small farms may not survive, especially given that communities of color have been hardest hit by the pandemic.
"Funding the valuable 2501 program will not only help the farmers, but also bolster rural and under-served economies that have been devastated by this crisis. It’s critical the USDA answer questions about the new CCP initiative so that we can ensure these under-served farmers are receiving our full support.”
Stefanik announces grant for Town of Essex
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Aug. 20, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that the Town of Essex is set to receive more than $789,500 in Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) grant funding.
The corresponding project will implement upgrades, including a new filtration system, to an existing municipal water treatment plant to comply with state and federal regulations, according to a press release.
Stefanik wrote and submitted a letter in support of the project.
“This grant will improve water quality in the Town of Essex by upgrading the treatment plant," Stefanik said in a statement.
"I worked to secure this funding by advocating for expanding availability of NBRC grant funding in our region, and I’m proud to deliver this result to my constituents.”
"The residents of our water district and those who visit it are the direct benefactors of this dedicated team of professionals," Town Supervisor Ken Hughes said.
"We applaud our Congresswoman and her staff for their efforts to secure this federal funding.”
Gillibrand calls for HHS, CMS to provide resources
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and fellow senators recently co-signed a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services urging them to provide critical resources to home health and community-based care services throughout the pandemic.
The senators wrote that the agencies should ensure priority access and resources for personal protective equipment for these workers and patients, allow additional flexibilities in telehealth waivers for Medicare home health agencies and support essential workers through Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funding, among other measures.
“We are writing because the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected the ability of older adults and people with disabilities to receive post-acute home health care and home- and community-based services (HCBS),” the senators' letter said.
“This includes access to care and to the essential workforce, the safety and protection of patients and the operational viability of the agencies that provide these important services.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and in the face of future emergencies, HHS and CMS must establish home care and hospice essential personnel status for PPE and other prioritization in emergency response, and direct state and local public health jurisdictions to follow.”
Gillibrand calls on USDA to address farmer assistance disparities
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following an alarming NBC report detailing striking disparities in the distribution of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program benefits, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to answer for the inequitable distribution of CFAP benefits and urge USDA Secretary Perdue to provide direct relief for New York’s small farmers, who have been financially devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release said.
The CFAP program was created in response to massive losses that farmers faced at the beginning of the pandemic and was designed to create a lifeline of direct payments to farmers of all sizes.
However, a recent NBC report uncovered that not only have corporate agribusinesses been favored in the distribution of benefits, but large-scale foreign-owned farms have received millions of dollars in relief through CFAP, according to the release.
Meanwhile, small farmers — including specialty crop growers across New York State — have not received nearly enough funding to cover their losses, the release said.
Gillibrand is calling on USDA to address these inequalities and renewing her call to include the Relief For America’s Small Farmers Act in the next coronavirus relief package.
