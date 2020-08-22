Gillibrand cosponsors RESTART Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently cosponsored the Reviving the Economy Sustainably Towards a Recovery in Twenty-Twenty (RESTART) Act to support small- and mid-sized businesses that have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus crisis.
According to a press release, the RESTART Act would allow small businesses that have been unable to apply for Paycheck Protection Program funds access to a new loan program that provides six months of payroll, benefits and fixed operating expenses.
“Small businesses — including theaters, venues and restaurants — make New York a world-renowned destination and we must help them survive this economic crisis,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“Unfortunately the PPP program didn’t go far enough to support small businesses across the country, but the RESTART Act would help fill the gaps and ensure they receive the support they deserve."
The senators are calling for the RESTART Act to be included in the next relief package.
Schumer, Gillibrand announce FEMA funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Aug. 13, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Federal Emergency Management Agency funding that will provide personal protective equipment, training and supplies for firefighters responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.
That included $180,000 for the Village of Rouses Point, according to a press release.
“These courageous firefighters deserve all the federal support possible to help them do their jobs," Schumer said in a statement.
“As our communities reopen, we must ensure firefighters have the necessary PPE and equipment needed to respond to emergencies safely," Gillibrand said.
Stefanik requests enforcement of USMCA dairy provisions
WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) co-signed a letter sent Aug. 13 to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer urging them to take action to ensure Canada and Mexico abide by U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement dairy provisions.
The letter urges Lighthizer to ensure Canada eliminates Class 6 and 7 milk price classification "in a way that ensures that the harmful classifications do not reappear under a different name at some point in the future," the release said.
“Our North Country dairy farmers need fair and reasonable trade policies to keep market access with two very important trading partners, Canada and Mexico," Stefanik said in a statement.
"I will continue to urge USDA and USTR to ensure that Canada and Mexico are held accountable and required to abide by the dairy provisions set forth in the USMCA."
Gillibrand cosponsors Environmental Justice for All Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Aug. 14, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced that she had cosponsored the Environmental Justice for All Act.
According to a press release, the comprehensive legislation "would merge the fights for economic, social and environmental justice by investing in long-term, sustainable environmental justice solutions that center those who have been excluded for generations."
In part, the act would amend and strengthen the Civil Rights Act of 1964, reinforce the National Environmental Policy Act, fund programs to study potentially harmful products marketed toward women and girls of color, and establish programs to ensure more equitable access to parks and the outdoors.
“In our nation’s moment of moral reckoning, we must commit to the fight for a healthy environment, clean air, and clean water,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“Across New York State and the country, the disregard for the health and safety of communities of color and other under-served communities in environmental decisions has had lasting and devastating consequences.
"I’m proud to fight alongside my colleagues to pass the Environmental Justice for All Act in order to invest in long-term, sustainable environmental justice solutions for those who have been excluded for generations.”
